Hungarian Police Prepare for Biggest Operation in Budapest History

Hungarian police are gearing up for the biggest operation in Budapest's history as the city prepares to host the Champions League Final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The operation will see close to 4,000 officers on duty, with officials warning fans to behave themselves and estimating that around 10,000 fans will descend on the city without tickets.

Hungarian police will launch the biggest operation Budapest has ever seen for Saturday's Champions League Final . When Arsenal take on Paris Saint-Germain close to 4,000 officers will be present, with officials in the city outlining that the figure represents the highest number ever seen on duty at the same time.

Each club has been allocated 17,000 tickets, but police are estimating around 10,000 more will descend on the nation's capital without a ticket for the evening kick-off at the 67,155-capacity Puskas Arena. Regular officers will be joined by motorcycle patrols, dog units, mounted police and drone operators - and fans have been warned to behave themselves.

'We will take decisive action if we encounter any behaviour that disrupts public order,' said Major General Dr. János Zoltán Kuczik, commander of operations. Arsenal fans wait for the squad to arrive at the team hotel in Budapest 10,000 fans without tickets for Saturday night's match are expected to descend on the Hungarian capital He added that the force had been analysing the behaviour of both fanbases over the past three weeks, along with UEFA security experts.

'It's no secret that having fans from London and Paris in Budapest at the same time poses a significant risk, but it is our job to minimize that risk,' Mr Kuczik explained. 'In addition, we have reinforced our call centres, and staff who speak French and English are available. It is important that on match day, anyone who can should opt for public transportation in the capital.

' Buses will transport fans of both sides from the airport to designated areas in the city. Marches to the stadium will depart at 3pm for the 6pm local time start. A fan zone complete with big screens will show the game for those who have been unable to buy a ticket





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hungarian Police Budapest Champions League Final Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester Airport forecourts closed as police rush to incidentOfficers are at the scene

Read more »

Cocaine-fuelled driver in 110mph police chase before crashing through central reservation“Wrigglesworth’s standard of driving was downright dangerous, and wholly unacceptable”

Read more »

Police Warn of O2 Fraud Scams After Two Victims TargetedPolice have issued an urgent warning after two victims were targeted in fraud scams involving callers pretending to be from a mobile phone provider. In one case, a 69-year-old man received a phone delivery after a fraudulent call about a new SIM card and was later told to return it. In another, a 49-year-old woman paid small fees for a fake 5G upgrade, leading to fraudulent purchases delivered to her home and later stolen. Investigations are ongoing.

Read more »

Man killed on train line after escaping custody vanThe incident has been referred by Hertfordshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Read more »