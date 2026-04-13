Hungary's New Leader Vows to Block Orbán's Return and Reform Country

Péter Magyar's landslide victory in Hungary's election has set the stage for major reforms, including measures to prevent the return of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and re-establish democratic principles. The new government aims to strengthen ties with the EU, unlock billions in funding, and rebuild Hungary's international standing.

Péter Magyar , the newly elected leader of Hungary , has secured a landslide victory, promising sweeping reforms and a constitutional overhaul designed to prevent the return of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán . Magyar's centre-Right Tisza party is projected to secure an extraordinary 138 seats, a stark contrast to Orbán's Fidesz party, which is expected to hold only 55 seats. This decisive win marks a significant shift in Hungarian politics and signals a potential turning point in the country's relationship with the European Union .

Magyar, aged 45, has vowed to introduce a two-term limit for prime ministers, a measure that would effectively bar Orbán, who served a total of 20 years in the top role, from ever holding the position again. This move is seen as a crucial step towards preventing a return to authoritarian rule and re-establishing democratic principles within the government. During the election campaign, Orbán faced increasing criticism for his close ties with both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as his strained relationship with the EU. The election results demonstrate a clear rejection of Orbán's policies and a strong desire for change among the Hungarian electorate. The defeat of Orbán, who has been in power for over a decade, is a significant moment in European politics, and has the potential to reshape Hungary's political landscape.

The election victory has provided Magyar's party with a commanding majority, granting him the authority to enact extensive reforms, strengthen the rule of law, and unlock billions in EU funding. Analysts anticipate a positive impact on the markets, with a potential surge in Hungarian assets. Mujtaba Rahman, a managing director at Eurasia Group, highlighted the significance of the result, stating that it will enable Magyar to govern without constraints and implement reforms demanded by the EU. This includes the potential release of at least 6.4 billion euros from the resilience and recovery facility, which could provide a boost to the real economy.

The incoming government's focus on re-establishing democratic norms and improving relations with the EU is expected to draw substantial investments and strengthen Hungary's economic prospects. The markets have indicated a clear preference for change, with share prices of companies associated with Orbán experiencing a downturn. Magyar's victory is seen as a positive development by investors and analysts, with the expectation that the new government will prioritize transparency, adherence to the rule of law, and closer alignment with the EU. The new government’s aim is to fully embrace EU values and foster improved relationships with its European partners.

Addressing jubilant supporters, Magyar pledged to restore the system of checks and balances, strengthen Hungary's alliance with the EU and NATO, and rebuild relationships strained by years of conflict. The constitutional majority grants Magyar the power to amend the constitution, join the European Public Prosecutor's Office, and guarantee the democratic functioning of the country. This includes a commitment to ensure the country’s democratic function, ensure that democratic principles are enshrined in the constitution, and restore faith in the country's institutions.

He also made a pledge to unlock EU funds, frozen due to democratic backsliding under Orbán, to boost the Hungarian economy. Experts believe that with this majority, Magyar can rewrite the constitution, remove Fidesz loyalists from key institutions, fully access EU funding, and even consider adopting the euro. Magyar’s government will strive to reshape Hungary’s image on the international stage, build stronger ties with its allies, and return to the mainstream of European politics. The election results reflect a desire for a new direction, with Magyar promising to build a stronger, more democratic, and prosperous Hungary that is fully integrated into the European Union. This shift in the political landscape is not only a victory for Magyar's party but also a symbol of hope for a return to democratic values and the rule of law.





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