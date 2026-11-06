HungryPanda Driver Stabbed Dead in Melbourne CBD Delivery

A HungryPanda delivery driver was fatally stabbed while collecting an order in Melbourne CBD. Police investigate the incident and second victim is hospitalized.

A HungryPanda delivery driver and father of two was fatally stabbed while collecting a food order in Melbourne's central business district. The violent incident occurred near Fredrick Way just before 8.10 pm on Friday, triggering a major emergency response and an ongoing homicide investigation.

Emergency Response and Victim Details

Emergency services arrived at the scene following reports of a man found with suspected stab wounds. Despite immediate CPR attempts by first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed the victim was a working father whose two children remain in China.

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Second Man Hospitalized After Incident

A short time after the initial report, police discovered a second man in his thirties nearby who also sustained suspected stab wounds. This individual was transported to the hospital for treatment. The presence of two victims has led detectives to examine the nature of the confrontation that unfolded on the street.

Witness Accounts and Social Media Footage

Footage shared on the social media platform WeChat captured the chaotic aftermath, showing a man collapsing against a restaurant wall while another attempted to assist. The Good Samaritan on video was heard urgently requesting towels to apply pressure to the wound, while bystanders shouted for an ambulance.

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One witness, who recognized the deceased as a regular courier, expressed shock at the brutality of the event. He noted that the victim worked long hours to support his family and that the violence was entirely unexpected in a country perceived as safe and developed.

Company Statement and Support Measures

HungryPanda issued a formal statement expressing deep sadness over the tragic death of their rider. The company confirmed it has established a dedicated response team to assist the victim's family and is providing guidance and emotional support to its broader rider community.

The statement emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of every delivery rider remain among the company's highest priorities. This incident has reignited conversations about the risks faced by gig economy workers in urban environments.

Safety Concerns Among Delivery Workers

A recent survey conducted by the law firm Slater and Gordon highlighted widespread anxiety among delivery professionals. The study of 250 riders found that 65 per cent are concerned about their safety while working, with half fearing assault in their vehicles or at customer premises.

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Police Investigation and Public Appeal

Victoria Police Homicide Squad detectives cordoned off the area between Queen Street and A'Beckett Street. Investigators are currently determining whether the stabbing was a targeted attack or a random act of violence. No arrests have been made as the inquiry continues.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report details online. The investigation remains active as authorities work to identify suspects and recover evidence from the scene.