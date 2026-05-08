Hunt for Passengers Escaping MV Hondius Plague

A worldwide hunt is underway for passengers who escaped the disease-struck MV Hondius after it was plagued by a rat-borne virus. Three passengers have died, and more than 20 Britons on board will be repatriated and quarantined for up to eight weeks. The symptoms, contagiousness, and fatality rate of the hantavirus variant are being questioned.

A worldwide hunt is underway for passengers who escaped the disease-struck MV Hondius after it was plagued by a rat-borne virus . Three passengers have died, and more than 20 Britons on board will be repatriated and quarantined for up to eight weeks.

The symptoms, contagiousness, and fatality rate of the hantavirus variant are being questioned. The World Health Organisation has stated that this is not the next Covid but a serious infectious disease. The strain implicated in the cruise ship outbreak is likely to have come from the long-tailed pygmy rice rat, which is endemic in Argentina





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MV Hondius Rat-Borne Virus Hantavirus Contagiousness Fatality Rate World Health Organisation Argentina Long-Tailed Pygmy Rice Rat

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