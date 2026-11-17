Hunter Schafer was highlighted by Variety as a top candidate for the next Bond Girl role. She attended the London premiere of Blade Runner 2099 with co-star Michelle Yeoh on Tuesday.

Actress Hunter Schafer captivated attendees at the London premiere of the upcoming series Blade Runner 2099 on Tuesday night. The event, held just before the sci-fi thriller debuts on Amazon Prime Video on November 25, served as the stage for her to showcase a striking fashion statement. Schafer stunned in a strapless white dress featuring a billowing skirt worn over matching smart trousers. She completed the ensemble with sleek heels and loose waves for her long blonde hair.

Actress Named on Bond Girl Wish List

Publication Variety recently included Schafer on a list of stars tipped to play the next Bond Girl in the James Bond franchise. This designation would make her the first transgender star to portray a Bond Girl in the history of the series. Her name joins a roster of prominent actresses including Zendaya, Lily James, and Florence Pugh. These stars are considered potential candidates to play leading ladies opposite Robert Pattinson. Pattinson was recently cast as the secret agent, sparking renewed interest in the role of Moneypenny or other key female characters.

Also read Lily Allen's Style Shift Suggests Potential Bond Girl Role for Lucy Waterhouse

Role in Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller

Schafer takes on the role of Cora in the new series Blade Runner 2099. In this narrative, Cora is a human fugitive living in a future where Replicants hold power and humans are treated as second-class citizens. The character goes undercover by pretending to be a Replicant and eventually becomes a Blade Runner. Schafer, who is 27 years old, rose to fame with her role in the HBO series Euphoria. She has also appeared in films such as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Mother Mary.

Co-Star and Cast Attend Premiere

Schafer was joined at the premiere by her co-star Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh attended the event wearing a black leather skirt and long boots. The screening also featured other cast members and industry figures. Tom Burke, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, and Johnny Harris were among those in attendance. Additional attendees included Dimitri Abold, Marcela Said, Silka Luisa, and Francis Lovehall. Broderick Johnson and Hugo Hamlet also appeared at the event. The gathering highlighted the ensemble cast of the highly anticipated series.

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Public Reaction and Career Impact

Elise Schafer wrote that Hunter Schafer would make history as the first trans Bond girl and be a damn good one. Elise noted that Schafer has proven her acting skills in Euphoria and is leveling up with Blade Runner 2099. She suggested that scoring a Bond role could catapult her career. Some fans on X defended the choice. One user wrote that they would watch the first James Bond movie with Robert Pattinson and Hunter Schafer. Others argued that the franchise would be destroyed by such a casting choice. These mixed reactions highlight the polarizing nature of the speculation.

Advocacy and Personal History

Shanafer has been a vocal advocate for the rights of transgender people. In 2016, she protested her home state bathroom bill during a rally at the North Carolina General Assembly. The bill restricted bathroom access for transgender individuals. In October, she shared that she had undergone gender-affirming bottom surgery. She told ELLE that she embraced the gender-expansive part of herself for a long time. Her transition to become a woman occurred when she was a teenager. Her public life continues to intersect with her professional achievements in Hollywood.