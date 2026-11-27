Dr Neil Clark argues that Scottish museums must return geological specimens to their places of origin. This move faces political opposition from Conservatives who cite cultural pride over colonial guilt in the debate over heritage ownership.

Dr Neil Clark, a senior palaeontologist at Glasgow University's Hunterian Museum, has issued a formal call for Scottish museums to return dinosaur fossils and geological specimens to the communities where they were originally discovered. He argues that the current concentration of these items in urban centers deprives rural populations and foreign nations of their inherent cultural heritage and scientific legacy.

The Core Argument for Geological Repatriation

Clark and two fellow experts published their arguments in the journal Geology Today, asserting that the ethical framework recently applied to human remains should extend to geological and Earth science specimens. They contend that museums do not technically own these items but act as custodians whose duty is to ensure collections benefit society at large rather than serving as exclusive repositories for city dwellers.

Also read Audit Scotland Warns Scottish Child Payment Costs Soar Without Clear Value Metrics

The authors highlight that when significant finds like the Dippy the Dinosaur skeleton or local rock formations are kept solely in metropolitan institutions, it severs the connection between the wider public and their local history. They emphasize that the curiosity and dialogue inspired by these discoveries should be shared with isolated rural Scottish communities, deprived urban areas, and international partners alike.

Political Backlash and Cultural Pride

The proposal has triggered a sharp response from Scottish Conservative culture spokesman Murdo Fraser, who dismissed the notion that dinosaurs are part of Britain's colonial past. Fraser criticized academics for focusing on historical guilt rather than enhancing the visitor experience at museums, maintaining that Scottish heritage is a source of national pride rather than an object for apology.

Advertisement

Reform MSP Jamie Langan echoed these sentiments, warning that the expanding list of items destined for repatriation-from sarcophagi to mineral deposits-could result in empty galleries for future generations. He suggested that such policies prioritize ideological lectures over the preservation and accessibility of Scotland's tangible history.

Institutional Context and Future Steps

The Hunterian Museum has previously engaged in repatriation efforts, including returning a preserved lizard to Jamaica and covering an Egyptian mummy, Lady Shep-En-Ho, after over two hundred years on display. The institution is currently considering returning the mummy itself to Egypt following revelations about the lack of documented consent for its initial display.

Despite these precedents, Professor Steph Scholten, director of the Hunterian, stated that the museum has no concrete plans to return fossils or mineral specimens to their Scottish places of origin. He clarified that Clark's paper is intended to contribute to an academic discussion on provenance rather than signal immediate operational changes.

National Museums Scotland and Glasgow Life confirmed that while they have established processes for repatriating items, no formal requests for the return of rocks or fossils have been submitted. The debate highlights the complex tension between modern ethical stewardship and traditional museum curation in Scotland.