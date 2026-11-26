Anthony Williams, 33, has been convicted of attempting to murder 14 people, including 10 on board a Doncaster to King's Cross LNER train, and four others in separate attacks in Peterborough and east London. He will be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on 4 and 5 February.

Anthony Williams, 33, has been found guilty of attempting to murder 14 people, including 10 on board a London-bound LNER train. Jurors deliberated for 15 hours and 53 minutes before delivering seven guilty verdicts, and then returned an hour later to give the final seven.

Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, will be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on 4 and 5 February. The attack on the Doncaster to King's Cross service unfolded on 1 November 2025. Passengers fought off Williams with a frying pan and a toaster, and some hid in toilets and bike racks before the driver made an unscheduled stop in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. Williams was arrested by armed police in Huntingdon railway station's car park.

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Train Attack Victims Identified

On the train, Williams attempted to murder staff member Samir Zitouni, 48, and passengers Jonathan Gjoshe, 22, Sachin Balakrishnan, 29, David Presland, 73, Scott Bletcher, 50, Scott Green, 52, Stephen Crean, 61, Kevin Deely, 58, Raza Aslam, 44, and Michael Paffett, 34. CCTV footage showed Zitouni using a frying pan to fend off Williams. Zitouni said: we love you, we can help you, as he thought it was better than swearing at him.

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After the train stopped, Zitouni fell between the train and the platform, puncturing his lungs. He needed four blood transfusions, chest drains and a ventilator. The attack began when Williams stabbed Jonathan Gjoshe, then a Scunthorpe United footballer, at 19:37 GMT. Gjoshe later told police his whole arm was drenched with blood.

Scott Bletcher was stabbed six times in his seat as he returned from a Christmas shopping trip. Bletcher told jurors he thought: This is what it feels like to die. Stephen Crean, a Nottingham Forest fan, decided he had to try to stop the attack and launched himself towards Williams. Crean said Williams asked: Do you want to die? as he stabbed him several times.

Earlier Attacks In Peterborough

Aside from the train attack, Williams attempted to murder a boy and two men in Peterborough on 31 October 2025, and then a teenager on a DLR train in east London hours later. In Peterborough, Williams targeted Dawid Taborski, William Ogelby and a 14-year-old boy who cannot be identified. The boy, who was about to go trick or treating, told police: This random guy… he just pulled out a knife and stabbed me.

He said it didn't feel like Williams was mentally sane. His eyes were wide open, like he was on something. After those attacks, Williams boarded a London-bound train where he was heard saying: I am the baddest, no-one is as bad as me. A passenger texted British Transport Police reporting a male behaving erratically, but the man dropped down on to the tracks at Stevenage and officers deemed it unsafe to pursue him.

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Then, in the early hours of 1 November, Williams sliced the face of teenager Isaiah Idris on a DLR train in east London. Idris described how his attacker repeatedly asked: Are you beefing the devil? Williams appeared at court via a video link from a secure hospital and showed little emotion as each verdict was delivered. Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Bernard Chin told the trial Williams was suffering from an acute relapse of schizophrenia at the time of the attacks.

Schizophrenia Relapse Found

Jurors heard Williams had the delusional premise that his life was at risk by a wide-ranging conspiracy by the devil. Williams did not give evidence in his defence. It has now emerged that in the month before the attacks, Williams said the anti-psychosis drugs he was taking for schizophrenia were not working. A spokesperson for NHS East of England said it would be investigating the care provided to Williams.

Cambridgeshire Police has also apologised for missed opportunities that may have prevented the stabbings. Assistant Chief Constable Leighton Hammett said an alleged assault in Peterborough on 27 September 2025, several weeks before the train attacks, had been linked to Williams. Darryl Preston, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said two officers faced misconduct proceedings over their handling of the incident and the investigation remained ongoing.

Police And Prosecution Reactions

Reacting to the verdicts, Ben Samples of the Crown Prosecution Service said: The fact that nobody was killed in his rampage is down to the courage, quick thinking and good fortune of the people he attacked. The judge, Mr Justice Calver KC, said the victims handled themselves with great dignity throughout the trial. Det Supt Sam Blackburn from British Transport Police said Williams's offending had sparked one of the most significant and complex investigations in the force's history.