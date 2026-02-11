Train stabbing trial hears passenger reports and taxi driver testimony

Anthony Williams, 33, denies attempted murder of 10 people on a train stopped in Huntingdon on 1 November, and other attacks. Passengers and a taxi driver described his erratic behaviour.

A man accused of stabbing 10 people on a London-bound train had paced up and down the carriage of a separate service the day before and said I am the baddest, no-one is as bad as me, a court heard.

Anthony Williams, 33, denies attempting to murder 10 people on an LNER train that was stopped in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on 1 November last year. He also denies the attempted murders of three people in Peterborough on 31 October, and of a 17-year-old boy at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of 1 November.

Also read Anthony Williams Trial: Isaiah Idris Recalls Halloween Knife Attack

Jurors Consider Anthony Williams Intent

The trial has been told that whether Williams carried out the attacks is not in question, but jurors must consider whether he intended to kill those individuals. Passenger Ethan Daniels, who was on a southbound service from Peterborough on the evening of 31 October, said Williams appeared to reach for a bag and said I am going to do it, but then threw the bag away saying no, I can not do it.

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He said he heard what I would describe as Halloween music before he saw Williams come from the front of the train, with the music coming from his mobile phone. He was erratic, he was dodgy, Mr Daniels said, adding he was in fear for my safety. Another passenger, Abbie Harrison-Evans, said Williams was playing spooky Halloween music from his phone and was shouting I am the baddest.

She said her first impression was he was suffering from a mental condition. She said Williams had a black rucksack on the seat next to him and kept grabbing it and saying I am going to do it. It looked like he was reaching for something inside the black rucksack, she said. She added that he would say I am going to do it then not now, can not do it now.

Passengers Describe Erratic Halloween Behaviour

His erratic and concerning behaviour made me feel scared, she said, adding that she thought he was going to hurt us. A third passenger on the 31 October train service, Keirah Lee-Oakman, said Williams appeared to be talking and mumbling to himself. She said he began walking up and down the carriage shouting random words like boom and power. She heard Williams mention the word devil but much of what he said was inaudible as he was mumbling and incoherent.

Ms Lee-Oakman said she felt increasingly uncomfortable and after leaving the train at St Neots she messaged the British Transport Police. Jurors were earlier shown video footage of Williams at Ritzy barber shop in Peterborough on 31 October last year, where he went inside with a knife causing people to move away. In footage he is heard swearing and saying liar outside the shop before he went in, with much of what he said inside inaudible.

Taxi driver Mohammed Zahir, who picked up Williams outside the barber shop, said in a statement that Williams said go in an aggressive manner as he got in the vehicle and sat in the rear left seat. He was talking to himself saying I am coming London, I am coming London, I am coming home, said Mr Zahir.

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Taxi Driver Recalls Aggressive Ride

He said he dropped Williams in Langford Road, Peterborough, and could see Williams drop something large and silver on the floor then quickly dropped his rucksack on top. The driver said he drove away but was later called back by his firm as Williams had left his phone on the back seat and had also booked a journey from Langford Road to Peterborough train station.

He said that during this second journey Williams started talking to himself again and was punching me softly on my left shoulder saying hurry up, quick. Williams, of Langford Road in Peterborough, faces 14 counts of attempted murder over events on the train, and beforehand in Peterborough and London.

Trial Lists Attempted Murder Charges

He is accused of attempting to murder Raza Aslam, Sachin Balakrishnan, Scott Bletcher, Stephen Crean, Kevin Deely, Jonathan Gjoshe, Scott Green, Michael Paffett, David Presland and Samir Zitouni on the London-bound train between Peterborough and Huntingdon on 1 November. He also denies attempting to murder a teenager on a Docklands Light Railway train in east London in the early hours of 1 November.

The jury has been shown an image of Anthony Williams at Peterborough Railway Station, where he boarded trains on 31 October and 1 November. The trial continues.