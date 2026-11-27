Stephen Crean, 62, confronted Anthony Williams on an LNER train. Student Astrid credits his bravery for her survival after the attack left ten injured.

Stephen Crean, a 62-year-old football supporter, has been publicly hailed as a hero by 20-year-old student Astrid, who stated she would not be alive without his intervention. The pair met for the first time following the conviction of Anthony Williams, 33, for attempted murder at Cambridge Crown Court. Williams had carried out a five-minute rampage on a train, injuring ten passengers with a ten-inch knife. Astrid, who requested only her first name be used for safety reasons, expressed deep gratitude for Crean's actions during the chaotic incident.

Confrontation Mechanism on Doncaster Train Service

Stephen Crean directly intervened to protect Astrid when Anthony Williams began slashing and stabbing passengers on the Doncaster to London LNER service. CCTV footage from the train shows the unarmed Crean shoulder barging and grappling with the attacker. Crean engaged Williams in a physical struggle, ignoring warnings such as "Do you want to die?" from the knife-wielding defendant. This confrontation occurred after Williams had already attempted to kill four people in separate incidents on October 31 and November 1 of the previous year.

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Astrid arrived at the buffet car moments before the altercation escalated. She ran down the carriage screaming about a man with a knife, prompting passengers to hide under chairs or in toilets and bike cupboards. Crean, who was traveling home from a Nottingham Forest match, positioned himself between the attacker and the fleeing passengers. His actions provided Astrid with the critical seconds needed to reach the safety of the buffet area and shut the door behind her.

Stakeholder Reactions and Witness Accounts

Anthony Williams suffered from paranoid delusions believing the devil was leading a conspiracy against him. He had been drinking and stopped taking his schizophrenia medication a few days prior to the attack due to complaints that his powerful medication was ineffective. During the trial, the prosecution at Cambridge Crown Court described the bravery of Crean and a handful of other passengers who chose to confront Williams rather than flee. Crean suffered severe injuries to his head, back, fingers, and hip during the one-on-one battle.

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After the struggle, Crean locked himself in a toilet and called 999, reporting that he was covered in blood and needed immediate assistance. Astrid, the last person to reach the buffet car, thanked Crean for his split-second decision. She noted that her makeup had been running down her face as she cried, and she owed her life to his intervention. Crean, in turn, praised Astrid for alerting him to the threat, telling her and her parents she should be proud of her quick response.

Ongoing Investigations Into Police and Healthcare Failures

Concerns have emerged regarding whether the attacks could have been prevented through earlier intervention. Anthony Williams had been charged with causing actual bodily harm following an alleged knife attack on a man in Peterborough on September 27. That case was initially closed after just two days due to a lack of evidence. Two Cambridgeshire police constables now face a gross misconduct hearing for their handling of that investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct revealed that one officer allegedly failed to conduct proper inquiries. Both officers are accused of concealing this failure by recording inaccurate information in the crime report, specifically claiming that no CCTV footage was available. Authorities also failed to apprehend Williams after receiving other reports of his violent or intimidating behavior. In some instances, officers arrived too late or decided not to pursue him based on health and safety considerations.

NHS Review and Future Consequences for Victims

NHS England has announced an independent investigation into the healthcare provided to Anthony Williams. His schizophrenia was diagnosed long before the series of offenses, yet his mental health management was scrutinized following the rampage. Williams was convicted yesterday of a total of 14 attempted murder charges after a five-week trial. The conviction concludes the legal proceedings related to the train attack that traumatized passengers and the wider community.

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Astrid and Stephen Crean recognized each other after Crean appeared in a television interview two days after the attack. Their meeting at the court provided closure for the student, who credited Crean with saving her life. Crean stated that meeting Astrid meant the world to him and was worth the long wait for justice. He agreed with the sentiment that authorities should have identified and stopped Williams earlier to prevent the tragedy from occurring.