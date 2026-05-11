Huntley Cremated Without Funeral or Mourners After Attack

Despite his brutal acts, Huntley was not mourned as his family was against any funeral, and his ashes were sent to his mother, Lynda Richards.

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123, visitSoham killer Ian Huntley was cremated without any funeral service or mourners, it has been reported. Huntley was jailed in December 2003 for a minimum of 40 years for murdering ten-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman the previous year.

He was left in a comatose state after being attacked by a fellow inmate in HMP Frankland, the high-security facility in County Durham where he spent the latter part of his sentence. Last month an inquest heard he suffered a fatal head injury after being struck nine times with a three-foot metal bar in a prison workshop. He was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary and placed in a medically induced coma before passing away on March 7 this year.

Inmate Anthony Russell, 43, who was serving a whole life order for triple murder and rape, has been charged with Huntley's murder. Following his death, Huntley received a taxpayer-funded cremation in a £265 eco-friendly coffin. His family are believed to have declined the Ministry of Justice's (MoJ) offer of a £3,000 funeral as a show of respect to the families of his victims





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Ian Huntley Holly Wells Jessica Chapman Murder Attack High-Security Prison Shropshire Prison Ministry Of Justice Free Cremation £3 000 Funeral

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