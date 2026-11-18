Hunton Andrews Kurth strengthens its Middle East energy practice by appointing Jonathan Brufal and Simon Elliott as partners ahead of a new Abu Dhabi office launch, joining existing Dubai operations.

International law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has significantly bolstered its presence in the Middle East energy and infrastructure sector with the appointment of partners Jonathan Brufal and Simon Elliott. This strategic hiring initiative coincides with the firm's plans to open a new office in Abu Dhabi, contingent upon receiving regulatory approval. The expansion provides the firm with a second operational base in the United Arab Emirates, complementing its established Dubai office which opened in 2013. Brufal will be based in Abu Dhabi, while Elliott will operate from Dubai, allowing the firm to cover key commercial hubs in the region effectively.

New Abu Dhabi Office Expansion Strategy

Jonathan Brufal has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth as a partner in Abu Dhabi, marking a pivotal step in the firm's regional growth strategy. This appointment is directly linked to the upcoming launch of a new physical office in the capital, subject to regulatory approval. The new location will operate alongside the firm's existing Dubai office, which has been active since 2013. This dual-office structure is designed to enhance proximity to major institutions making investment decisions and the clients delivering complex projects across the UAE. The move represents a deliberate investment in regional capabilities to handle increasingly ambitious infrastructure developments.

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Partner Expertise in Energy and Infrastructure

Jonathan Brufal and Simon Elliott bring more than 40 years of combined legal experience to Hunton Andrews Kurth, specializing in cross-border developments. Brufal focuses on project development, procurement, and finance, while Elliott concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic investments in energy and infrastructure sectors. Both partners advise clients across emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa, covering areas such as water, mining, technology, and data centre projects. Their expertise allows the firm to provide comprehensive advice to governments, project sponsors, lenders, contractors, and investors on major international developments.

Strengthening the Global Energy and Infrastructure Team

Jamie Head, leader of Hunton's global energy and infrastructure team, emphasized the value added by the new hires. He noted that Jonathan Brufal and Simon Elliott add considerable depth to the team, combining Brufal's experience with authorities and bidders on complex projects and Elliott's work with investors. This combination enhances the firm's ability to advise clients on significant projects across the Middle East and beyond. The appointments allow the firm to offer integrated services that cover the entire lifecycle of major infrastructure initiatives, from initial procurement to final delivery.

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Joining Existing Leadership in the Region

Brufal and Elliott will join partner Jason Parker, who recently relocated from London to Abu Dhabi as part of the firm's wider Middle East expansion strategy. Parker advises on large-scale energy and infrastructure developments, including projects in the refining, petrochemical, and nuclear power sectors. Together, the three partners will work across all stages of project development, covering procurement, financing, investment, and delivery. Parker stated that Abu Dhabi is at the centre of some of the most ambitious energy and infrastructure investment programmes in the world, providing significant opportunities to deepen the firm's role in shaping these projects.

Professional Backgrounds and Regional Experience

Before joining Hunton, Brufal served as head of projects and global co-lead of the Energy, Nuclear, Natural Resources and Infrastructure sector at Gowling WLG. Having worked in the UAE since 2008, he has advised on a number of major energy and infrastructure projects across the Gulf Cooperation Council and Africa. Elliott also joins from Gowling WLG, bringing extensive experience in advising international investors, corporates, and government-related entities on cross-border transactions. These appointments form part of Hunton's continued expansion in key global markets, strengthening its ability to advise clients on complex infrastructure and energy projects across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.