Hurtwood Estate Polo Club in Surrey has been denied permission to host events until 1am following local objections. The club will now close at 11pm indoors.

The historic Hurtwood Estate polo club, located near the village of Ewhurst in Surrey, has been officially blocked from extending its operating hours into the early morning. The venue, known for its connection to the British Royal Family, sought permission to host parties until 1:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays. This requested extension would have added two extra hours to the existing weekday closing time of 11:00 pm. Local authorities ultimately denied this specific request after reviewing extensive community feedback.

Royal History and Recent Ownership Changes

The 180-acre Hurtwood Estate holds a significant place in equestrian history. King Charles and the Prince of Wales once played polo on these grounds. Prince William and Prince Harry also visited the estate to participate in matches in the past. The property was previously owned by Kenney Jones, the famous drummer for the bands The Who and The Faces. In 2023, the estate was marketed for approximately £5 million. New owners, operating under the name Hurtwood Estate, purchased the property and immediately applied to modify the venue's existing licensing terms.

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Community Objections and Noise Concerns

Local residents mounted a strong campaign against the proposed changes. The club received 35 formal objections from the community. Villagers reported that they have already dealt with nuisances such as drunken shouting and disruptive behavior from existing events. Other complaints included helicopters dropping off guests and low-flying Spitfire aircraft disturbing the peace. One resident explicitly wrote to councillors, pleading for the application to be rejected. The villager emphasized that Ewhurst is not a festival site like Glastonbury and should retain its quiet character.

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Licensing Sub-Committee Decision Details

The Waverley Borough Council Licensing Sub-Committee reviewed the case on Monday. The committee granted permission for the club to host entertainment inside the clubhouse until 11:00 pm. Outdoor events are permitted until 9:00 pm. The committee rejected the request to stay open until 1:00 am on weekends. The decision was made subject to revised hours and a series of strict conditions. These conditions include specific measures recommended by Environmental Health to mitigate potential disturbance to local residents.

Estate Owners Response and Future Outlook

Despite the rejection of the late-night hours, the new owners remain committed to the venue. A spokesman for Hurtwood Estate stated that the granted 11:00 pm license will benefit the community. The spokesman described the working country estate as offering something resilient and lasting. They highlighted the creation of real jobs and the promotion of practical skills. The statement emphasized the desire for the estate to remain a reason for people to spend time outdoors. The club will now operate within the new, more restrictive timeframes approved by the council.