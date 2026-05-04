Husband Accused of Gruesome Murder Claims Wife's Death Was an Accident

Marc Rieben, 43, is on trial for the murder of his wife, Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist. He allegedly dismembered and blended her remains. Rieben claims the death was accidental and has expressed remorse, but experts suggest narcissistic traits and a potential for reoffending.

The trial of Marc Rieben , 43, has revealed disturbing details surrounding the death of his wife, Kristina Joksimovic , a former Miss Switzerland finalist. Rieben stands accused of murdering his 38-year-old wife and desecrating her remains, allegedly dismembering her body with tools including a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears before blending her remains in a kitchen appliance.

His legal team has attempted to portray him as a devoted husband, describing him as the 'ideal husband' who would care for their two young children, aged five and six, to allow Kristina to rest. Rieben himself claimed her death was an accident, admitting to grabbing her by the throat but professing his love for her and expressing deep remorse for the 'immeasurable suffering' he has caused his family.

He offered financial compensation to his children and Kristina's parents, totaling £94,218, as a gesture of support, stating it was offered regardless of the court's decision. However, expert testimony paints a different picture. Court-appointed expert Professor Frank Urbaniok diagnosed Rieben with narcissistic traits and obsessive-compulsive disorder, noting his actions were carried out with 'almost meticulous precision'.

Professor Urbaniok, who has reviewed over 5,000 cases in his 33-year career, stated he had 'never seen anything like this before' and expressed concern about the potential for Rieben to reoffend, describing him as an intellectual and strategic thinker who desires control. Rieben revealed the couple had been in couples counseling since 2018, despite only being married since 2017, indicating underlying issues in their relationship.

He spoke of their initial commitment to work through challenges together, recalling a pact they made in 2016 to 'go all in'. Despite acknowledging arguments, he emphasized the 'passion' in their relationship and his admiration for Kristina's entrepreneurial spirit. Rieben's account of the events leading to Kristina's death remains inconsistent. While claiming the death was accidental, he admitted to grabbing her by the throat.

Under cross-examination, he stated he 'didn't want it to happen' and suggested he should have 'dodged the knife', raising questions about his level of responsibility. He also explained his delay in offering financial compensation, stating it was only possible when he could directly address the bereaved family. He expressed profound grief over Kristina's death, lamenting the loss of her 'zest for life' and acknowledging the irreparable damage caused.

The case has drawn significant attention, with Kristina's parents, the couple's children, and a women's rights group named as civil plaintiffs. Rieben faces a potential life sentence if convicted, and the trial continues to unfold with disturbing revelations about the circumstances surrounding Kristina Joksimovic's tragic death





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Murder Switzerland Kristina Joksimovic Marc Rieben Domestic Violence Trial Accident Narcissism Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Dismemberment

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