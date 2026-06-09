Husband accused of raping and murdering estranged wife

A husband has been accused of raping and murdering his estranged wife before staging a scene in an attempt to get away with his alleged crimes. The court heard that the husband had threatened to kill another man who had shown an interest in his wife unless he handed over £1,000. The husband had also accessed his wife's mobile devices and hid a phone on recording mode in her car as well as other handsets around the house. He would record his wife on his own phone during arguments. The couple were sleeping in separate bedrooms at the time of the alleged murder last summer. However, the prosecutor said that the husband had set up the objects in the room in a bid to avoid responsibility for his wife's murder.

A husband accused of raping and murdering his estranged wife before staging a scene in an attempt to get away with his alleged crimes threatened to kill another man who had shown an interest in her unless he handed over £1,000, a court heard.

The court was told that the 55-year-old husband accessed his wife's mobile devices and hid a phone on recording mode in her car as well as other handsets around the house. He would record his wife on his own phone during arguments. The couple were sleeping in separate bedrooms at the time of the alleged murder last summer.

However, the prosecutor said that the husband had set up the objects in the room in a bid to avoid responsibility for his wife's murder. The husband had placed bottles of spirits and empty strips of medication by his wife's bed in a bid to suggest she had committed suicide.

A picture of the couple on their wedding day and a photo montage of his wife's late sister, who took her own life ten years previously, were also found on the bed. The wife had described to her close friend how the husband beat and raped her during their marriage, and she went 'mental' when he checked her phone and saw a message from a younger man.

The husband threatened to kill the man if he didn't hand over £1,000 - a figure his wife ended up secretly paying to her husband out of her own savings account. The wife managed to get hold of another phone and pretended to be the other man to negotiate with the husband.

The court heard that the wife had been experiencing such horribleness from the husband, what she told her friend is that he was just being nice to her, and she said she had not been used to someone being kind to her for so long. The husband had also intimidated her friend, and she was extremely nervous to meet him.

The husband had written some paragraphs on one of the children's notepads, but his friend did not get to read what was on the paper. The jury was told that the wife had been in the process of divorcing her husband and had been set to move out of the marital home.

The wife had complained of him hitting her on the face and body before they got married, but she had to go through with the wedding as she was 'in too deep'. The jury was told that the wife had bruises over her body, including a black eye. The husband told police he went downstairs after his wife sent him a message suggesting she wanted sex, but the prosecutor said that the wife did not send the message.

The police officers allowed undertakers to remove the wife's body before the husband was left to 'clean up' the property. The police were fooled by what the husband had done, and they permitted the crime scene to be disturbed and her body removed without the forensic investigations which are usually done in a suspicious death.

The husband was eventually arrested three days later and 'maintained the fiction that she died due to drink and excess drugs', but toxicology proved that the wife had not been drinking and had not taken co-codamol





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Murder Rape Staging A Scene Threats Domestic Violence

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