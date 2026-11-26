A Stockport husband admits 62 offences against his wife to protect her from nine co-defendants standing trial at Manchester Crown Court for serious sexual crimes.

A husband in his 60s who admitted to drugging and raping his wife has testified that he acted out of a sense of guilt and shame for the profound pain he inflicted on her. The defendant, whose identity is protected by law to safeguard his wife's privacy, stated that his decision to take the stand was driven by a desire for his wife and their adult children to hear the unvarnished truth about the abuse they endured.

Details of the 62 Offences and Timeline

The Stockport resident, who appeared emotional in the witness box, confessed to 62 specific offences committed between 2004 and the previous year. These charges include 21 counts of rape. He sat in the dock while nine other men face separate trials at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for serious sexual offences against the same woman.

Also read Erling Haaland Admits Manchester City Form Is Not Good Enough After Draw With Napoli

Prosecutor Louise Oakley, KC, questioned the husband extensively about the mechanics of the abuse and the awareness of his wife. When asked directly if his wife knew about the offences at the time they were occurring, the husband answered in the negative. He confirmed that she did not consent to his actions nor to the actions of the other men involved.

Further questioning revealed that the victim had no prior relationship with the other perpetrators. The husband stated clearly that his wife never knew any of the nine other men and had never spoken to them before the events in question took place. This lack of prior acquaintance underscores the calculated nature of the grooming and exploitation carried out by the husband.

Advertisement

Use of Online Platforms to Facilitate Abuse

The court heard that the husband became involved in an online group called Cuckold Collective, which served as the gateway to his criminal activities. He utilized several messaging and social platforms, including Telegram, Kik, Skype, and WhatsApp, to coordinate with other individuals.

A pivotal element of the prosecution's case involved the husband's use of the website FabSwingers. He testified that he was advised to use this site to find local men who would visit the family home to view his wife while she was unconscious in bed. He acknowledged that he understood the possibility of sexual assault was inherent in these arrangements.

To circumvent content moderation policies on FabSwingers, the husband altered his language. He explained that posts using words like 'drunk' or 'unconscious' were rejected by the platform. Consequently, he adopted the term 'wasted' to describe his wife's state, a workaround that allowed his posts to be published. He also used Craiglist and FabGuys, a similar site for men, to further his objectives.

Co-Defendants and Their Pleas

Nine men are currently standing trial, each denying charges related to the sexual abuse of the victim. Robert Stewart, aged 70, a divorced grandfather and former DJ, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Another defendant, senior paramedic Jonathan Kirk, aged 43, denies raping the woman at her home.

Additional defendants include Richard Townsend, aged 38, who denies sexually assaulting the same woman, and David Graves, aged 60, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, who denies three separate charges. Mohammed Sabir, aged 29, is the youngest defendant in the case and denies four charges. Married father-of-two Alan Keelan, aged 42, also denies the charges brought against him.

The prosecution argued that the husband's admissions were necessary to establish the context of these trials. Louise Oakley, KC, questioned whether the husband wanted other men to have sex with his wife. He replied that while he did not desire the act itself, he felt compelled to allow it to happen, describing the motivation as a 'sexual thrill' rather than genuine consent or mutual activity.

Advertisement

Victim's Safety and Emotional Impact in Court

The husband explained that he drugged his wife to ensure she would not wake up if other men were present in the home. When asked why this precaution was necessary, he stated that it was to prevent her from screaming, contacting the police, or realizing she was being sexually assaulted and raped.

He also admitted to taking photographs of his wife to share with strangers online. These images were later used and altered for the covers of online pornography magazines. The husband claimed he began sending messages in 2015 expressing a desire for his wife to be abused by another man, which led to communication with co-defendant Robert Stewart.

During the proceedings, the victim watched the testimony via videolink from an adjoining annex court. She was accompanied by their adult children, partners, and nearly two dozen relatives and friends. The emotional toll was visible as the children gripped each other's hands, with one holding their face in their hands while the other appeared close to tears.

The husband revealed that he initially only pleaded guilty to a portion of the charges. He explained that he feared admitting all offences immediately would remove his ability to give evidence at trial. By pleading guilty to some charges first, he ensured he could remain part of the proceedings to testify in his own words.

His stated purpose for this legal strategy was to allow his wife and children to hear the truth directly from him. He emphasized that he wanted to explain what had happened to his wife and confirm his guilt. After being questioned on the full list of charges, he accepted responsibility for each offence, confirming his guilty plea as the trial of the nine other men continues.