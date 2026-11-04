Husband Invites Men to Abuse Drugged Wife in Manchester Trial

A Manchester court heard how a husband drugged his unconscious wife and invited multiple men to abuse her, demanding an online review. Nine others face charges in this shocking Greater Manchester case.

A court in Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard harrowing details of a husband who drugged his wife and invited strangers to sexually abuse her while she was unconscious. The defendant, a man in his sixties whose identity is protected to safeguard his wife, admitted to raping her over a twenty-year period and now faces trial for facilitating further assaults. Nine other men are currently on trial accused of participating in these severe crimes against the victim.

The February 9 Assault and Online Reviews

The prosecution outlined the events of February 9, when the husband invited two separate men to his four-bedroom home in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in a single night. Prosecutor Louise Oakley, KC, told jurors that in the early hours of February 9, the husband crushed a tablet, mixed it with water, and used a pipette to drip the substance under his wife's tongue while she was already intoxicated and unresponsive.

Also read Suspect in 'drugging and raping' of woman text husband 'Mate have bad feeling'

Philip Wild, aged fifty-eight, arrived at the property at 2:50 am after connecting with the husband through the wife-swapping website FabSwingers. Wild, whose online alias was Peachy Ass 2, is accused of attempting to rape the woman and committing a sexual assault during his brief visit of less than thirty minutes. He denies these charges.

The husband allegedly took photographs of the encounter in the bedroom while the wife slept heavily. After Wild departed, the husband immediately returned to FabSwingers to find another person nearby. Mohammed Sabir, aged twenty-nine, arrived at 4:36 am, over an hour after Wild. Sabir, known online as Kashmiri Spice, went upstairs to the bedroom where the husband had already indicated the wife was not conscious and could not consent.

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Sabir is accused of raping the woman during this second visit. The court heard that the husband took dozens of images, including one showing the victim lying like a rag doll. When the wife stirred, the men went downstairs. Subsequently, the husband asked Sabir to leave a review on FabSwingers, comparing the experience to leaving feedback for a restaurant on TripAdvisor. The review described the encounter as his first time having sex with someone's wife and noted how easy it was to arrange.

Previous Incidents and Digital Coordination

Prosecutors revealed that this was not the first instance of multiple men visiting the home in one night. On September 24, 2024, Graham Brougham, aged seventy-four, visited the property, followed separately by Sean Peers, aged thirty-eight. Brougham has already admitted to raping and sexually assaulting the wife. During his two am visit, the husband recorded videos and took pictures.

According to Louise Oakley, the husband was unsatisfied with the previous events and began searching for more participants. Sean Peers arrived at 3:15 am and sexually assaulted the wife. The husband shared images of the abuse online with Daniel Rayner, a co-defendant from Kent whom he met through a Telegram group. Rayner allegedly commented on the photos, asking when he could come over to participate if the husband was pimping her out.

The husband reportedly replied that it was a long drive from Kent. The court heard that Rayner cheered on the abuse and even discussed ordering GHB from a contact in Thailand. This digital coordination highlights the extent of the premeditation and the involvement of individuals outside the immediate household.

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Drug Supply and Extended Abuse

The trial also examined the role of Keith Fotheringham, a university technician from Dundee, who visited the home for nearly ninety minutes in October 2024. Fotheringham has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, conspiracy to rape, and conspiracy to administer substances. Prosecutor Louise Oakley stated that his involvement extended beyond the home visits, as he supplied drugs to the husband in exchange for explicit images.

A total of eight videos and seventy-five photographs were presented to the jury during these proceedings. The emotional weight of the evidence was apparent when one of the victim's adult children walked out of the courtroom as videos and images were played. The scale of documentation underscores the systematic nature of the abuse.

Earlier in the trial, Louise Oakley described an incident on July 28, 2024, where the husband alone subjected his wife to a degrading sexual assault lasting over two hours while she was unconscious. He shared footage of this abuse online. Before starting, the husband allegedly lifted the victim's eyelids to perform an eye check to ensure she was fully unconscious and unable to resist or respond to his actions.

These revelations from Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court paint a picture of prolonged exploitation facilitated by technology and chemical sedation. The defendants, including Philip Wild, Mohammed Sabir, Graham Brougham, and others, face serious charges as the trial continues to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy. The case highlights the severe consequences of online predator networks and the vulnerability of individuals drugged and isolated by their partners.