Husband Jailed After Driving Wife to Suicide: CCTV Reveals Horrific Abuse in Final Hours

Lee Milne was sentenced to eight years in prison for the culpable homicide of his wife, Kimberly Milne, who died after jumping from a motorway bridge. The conviction stems from a pattern of abuse and coercive control revealed in harrowing CCTV footage and court testimony.

Sign up for The Crime Desk newsletter to receive an exclusive article on the shocking details revealed in Marilyn Monroe's long-lost diary. This story promises to change everything we thought we knew about her mysterious death, offering a glimpse into a Hollywood myth. Meanwhile, The Crime Desk explores a harrowing case of domestic abuse and culpable homicide .

Lee Milne, 40, has been convicted and sentenced for the death of his wife, Kimberly Milne, 28, who tragically jumped to her death from a motorway bridge. The case, believed to be a first of its kind in Scotland, paints a grim picture of coercive control and relentless abuse, culminating in a devastating act of despair.\The case unfolds through disturbing CCTV footage and witness testimonies, revealing the final hours of Kimberly's life. The footage captures Lee Milne's aggressive behaviour, including him screaming at his wife, driving his vehicle at her, and attempting to run her over. The abuse spanned 18 months, encompassing physical and verbal assaults, coercion, and attempts to isolate Kimberly from her support network. Evidence presented in court showed Milne controlling her finances and threatening self-harm if she left him. The victim's family, deeply affected by the loss, described Kimberly as a much-loved daughter, sister, and aunt. The judge acknowledged the devastating impact of the crime, highlighting Milne's responsibility for both his abusive acts and the tragic outcome. The prosecution underscored the severity of the case, emphasizing the systematic abuse and the role it played in pushing Kimberly to the brink.\The court heard how Kimberly, in a state of distress and despair, ultimately ended her life. The judge's sentencing included an eight-year prison term and a three-year extended license upon release, reflecting the gravity of the offenses. The case underscores the devastating consequences of domestic abuse and the importance of recognizing the signs of coercive control. The details emerged from witness accounts, including a neighbor who witnessed an argument, with the man 'trapping' the woman against the wall. The investigation also unearthed the domestic abuse committed between January 2022 and July 2023, including physically and verbally abusing her, coercion, attempting to cut off her contact with friends and family, and controlling her finances. The case serves as a stark reminder of the hidden suffering endured by victims of abuse and the lasting impact on their families and communities. The Crime Desk invites readers to explore these cases and others by signing up for the newsletter, and also invites them to let the team know what type of cases they want to learn about, via crimedesk@dailymail.co.uk





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Domestic Abuse Culpable Homicide Suicide Coercive Control CCTV Footage

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