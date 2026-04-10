Husband Jailed After Driving Wife to Suicide: Harrowing CCTV Reveals Domestic Abuse

Lee Milne was sentenced to eight years in prison for culpable homicide after his wife, Kimberly Milne, jumped to her death. The case, believed to be a first of its kind in Scotland, revealed a pattern of domestic abuse captured on CCTV, highlighting the devastating consequences of coercive control.

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The newsletter also prompts readers to share their interests, asking what kind of crime cases they want to read more about and providing an email address for feedback.\In a harrowing case that has sent shockwaves through the community, Lee Milne, 40, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the culpable homicide of his wife, Kimberly Milne, 28. The tragedy unfolded on July 27, 2023, on the A90 in Dundee, where Kimberly was struck by multiple vehicles and lost her life. The conviction came after a jury found Milne responsible for her death, fueled by 18 months of relentless domestic abuse. Disturbing CCTV footage captured the final hours of Kimberly's life, revealing a pattern of aggressive and controlling behavior by Milne. The footage shows him shouting at her, driving at her, and isolating her in the moments leading up to her suicide. The judge, Lady Drummond, noted the severity of the abuse and its direct contribution to Kimberly's tragic decision, highlighting Milne's responsibility not only for his abusive actions but also for causing her death. This case is believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland, setting a precedent in the prosecution of domestic abuse cases that lead to suicide. \The evidence presented in court painted a grim picture of Kimberly's final days, including a victim impact statement from her family expressing their profound grief. The family described Kimberly as a much-loved individual and expressed their devastation over her loss. The judge acknowledged the family's pain, emphasizing that no words or actions could alleviate their suffering. The court heard how Kimberly had expressed a desire to leave Milne, but was threatened with self-harm if she did so. Evidence showed Milne's controlling behavior, including verbal and physical abuse, coercion, and the attempt to isolate Kimberly from her friends and family. A witness described an argument between the couple shortly before Kimberly's death, noting the man 'trapping' the woman against a wall. The court also heard about various incidents of abuse, including a physical assault in November 2022 where Milne struck Kimberly, causing her to lose consciousness. The sentence includes an 11-year sentence and a three-year extended licence upon Milne's release, reflecting the severity of the crime and the impact on the victim and her family





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Domestic Abuse Culpable Homicide Suicide CCTV Footage Dundee

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