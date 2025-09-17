Hyndburn's Controversial Local Plan Unveiled: Public Hearing Begins as Disputes Arise

Hyndburn Council's ambitious Local Plan 2021-2040, setting out a vision for the borough's future, faces scrutiny in a six-day public examination. The plan, which includes a controversial £100 million housing development, will be assessed by a government planning inspector, with stakeholders including residents and developers having the opportunity to voice their opinions.

Hyndburn Council 's controversial Local Plan 2021-2040, outlining a vision for new housing, job-creating industrial and commercial developments, and road upgrades over the next 15 years, will undergo a detailed examination this week. A government planning inspector will lead a six-day public examination of the plan at the authority's offices in Scaitcliffe House, Accrington, starting Tuesday.

The plan's centerpiece is the deeply contentious £100 million scheme for a new Huncoat Garden Village comprising 1,500 homes, one of the largest housing developments ever proposed in East Lancashire. This aspect will be scrutinized in detail on the morning of Thursday, September 25, while the broader issue of housing land supply in the borough will be examined in the afternoon. The plan encompasses a spatial development strategy, climate change proposals, housing targets, employment sites at Whitebirk and Cut Lane in Rishton, employment land south of Altham, and Ringstonhalgh Farm in Clayton-le-Moors. Hyndburn Council leader Cllr Munsif Dad emphasized the significance of the Local Plan hearing: “The Hyndburn Local Plan hearing is a key step in deciding how the borough will grow and develop over the coming years up to 2040. It’s part of a formal process where the plan is reviewed to make sure it meets national planning rules and reflects local needs. It includes decisions about housing, jobs, transport, and protecting green spaces. The hearing gives residents, developers, and other stakeholders a chance to have their say. It helps ensure the plan is fair, realistic, and sustainable. What’s decided here will shape Hyndburn’s future—how communities evolve, where new homes are built, and how and when our major regeneration projects are delivered.“A central element of the plan is the Huncoat Garden Village development, which underpins the overall growth strategy and will deliver a significant proportion of the new homes needed in the borough. In parallel, two strategic employment sites at Whitebirk and Altham are allocated to meet demand for modern business space and create high-quality job opportunities.” Conversely, the authority's opposition Conservative group leader Cllr Zak Khan expressed concerns: “Local plan hearings should be used to vocalise a balanced approach to future development, protecting our crucial green spaces while delivering housing and jobs on predominately brownfield land. A Planning Inspectorate and council that takes this approach brings the community along the journey to 2040. “We will be watching closely to make sure that we voice our opposition to any unnecessary urban sprawl, and positively encourage compact, dense development to regenerate our neglected and underused urban areas. The Local Plan could transform our borough for the better if it’s done right, with a visionary, ambitious mindset. “I will reserve judgement on whether this Labour administration can see it through positively without their usual meddling.





