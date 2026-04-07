This article explores the complexities of Anglo-French relations, highlighting the bureaucratic frustrations faced by British travelers in France, particularly in light of the new electronic entry and exit system. It reflects on the phrase 'I love everything French, except the French' to showcase current tensions.

The enduring line, often attributed to Arthur Lowe, whether as Captain Mainwaring in Dad's Army or perhaps his other roles such as Redvers Potter, or even Henry Duckworth, a xenophobic Englishman, resonates because it encapsulates a certain truth. The phrase 'I love everything French, except the French' encapsulates a sentiment that becomes more poignant after experiencing the inefficiencies and apparent disregard for British travelers at the Gare du Nord during a recent trip to Paris.

The introduction of the EU's new electronic entry and exit system (EES) was implemented with a level of bureaucratic zeal, particularly targeting British passport holders. This resulted in significant delays, with malfunctioning technology and a lack of sufficient security scanners, causing widespread inconvenience and distress. Families were separated, and individuals faced multiple passport inspections, all while French officials seemingly took pleasure in causing as much misery as possible. This experience highlighted a pattern of behavior that many British travelers have experienced. It is a microcosm of the current state of Anglo-French relations.\The aggravation experienced at the Gare du Nord seems to be echoing across ferry terminals and airports throughout Europe this holiday week. Anticipated delays of several hours, caused by the new EES, are anticipated to worsen during the return trips. The system's introduction, while continental, appears to be implemented with particular severity in France, where it is viewed as a form of punishment for the UK's decision to leave the EU. This mirrors previous instances of deliberately manufactured chaos, such as the queues of lorries at Calais and Dover. The British government's approach seems to be one of appeasement rather than confrontation. Recent developments, such as handing over fishing waters to French trawlers and potential financial contributions to allow the EU to purchase British military hardware, further contribute to the feeling of a one-sided relationship. The situation extends beyond border control and affects other aspects of life, such as food standards, further highlighting the complexities of the current Anglo-French dynamic. The perceived indifference of the French authorities extends beyond border control; this is more glaringly obvious at the beaches of Calais where, despite receiving substantial funding from British taxpayers to address illegal immigration, the French authorities seem to allow dinghies full of illegal migrants to depart for Britain.\This pattern of behavior raises serious questions about the nature of the relationship between Britain and France. While British visitors are subjected to lengthy delays and inconvenience, the French appear to facilitate the arrival of undocumented migrants into the UK, seemingly ignoring the requirements of their new systems. The expectation of installing similar biometric systems on the beaches of northern France, to monitor the flow of migrants, is not anticipated. There's a sense of frustration at the apparent double standard and a perception of being taken advantage of. The fact that the French are seemingly offshoring their illegal migrants to England is a clear sign. The article highlights the frustration of a situation in which Britain appears to be constantly conceding to French interests. The author expresses a sense of being both inconvenienced and disregarded by French authorities, with this being representative of a broader dissatisfaction with current Anglo-French relations





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