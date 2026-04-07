This article explores the recurring frustrations faced by British travelers in France, highlighting the perceived double standards and bureaucratic inefficiencies. It examines the impact of new border control measures, the government's approach to negotiations with France, and the ongoing issue of illegal immigration, offering a critical assessment of the current state of affairs.

The enduring quote 'I love everything French, except the French' perfectly encapsulates a recurring frustration, echoing across various contexts, most recently highlighted by the Easter travel chaos. This phrase, often attributed to the comedic genius Arthur Lowe, reflects a sentiment born from experiences ranging from humorous fictional scenarios to the very real challenges faced by British travelers.

It speaks to a particular brand of exasperation directed at French authorities, particularly concerning their interactions with British citizens. The recent travel disruptions, marked by significant delays and what appears to be deliberately inefficient processing at French borders, exemplify this ongoing issue. These difficulties are not merely inconvenient; they represent a tangible manifestation of a perceived disregard, if not outright contempt, for British travelers.\The recent Easter travel period provided a fresh demonstration of these difficulties. Holidaymakers experienced considerable delays at ferry terminals and airports, with processing times increased by a substantial percentage. This isn't just an isolated incident; it's part of a broader trend tied to the introduction of new entry and exit systems across Europe, a system that, in France, appears to be implemented with an almost vindictive zeal directed at British citizens. This situation feels familiar, reminiscent of previous disruptions, such as the lengthy queues of lorries at Calais and Dover, where French authorities seemed to be deliberately creating problems for the UK. The government's response, often perceived as appeasement rather than assertive negotiation, further fuels the sense of frustration. Recent political deals, such as the agreement concerning fishing waters, have been perceived as concessions that benefit France at the expense of British interests. This pattern of behavior is seen as a sign of the lack of respect the French have for the UK. \Beyond the travel woes, the situation underscores a deeper dynamic of perceived double standards. While British travelers are subjected to hours-long delays, the French authorities seem to turn a blind eye to the ongoing issue of illegal immigration, actively facilitating the flow of migrants towards the UK. There’s a stark contrast between the strict scrutiny applied to British citizens and the apparent laxity when it comes to controlling the migrant flow. This contrast is most evident on the beaches of Calais, where the authorities seem to watch, without taking action, as dinghies filled with illegal immigrants set sail for Britain. This is a contrast the writer highlights as the French are receiving hundreds of millions of pounds from the British to stop these boats, yet they continue to be ignored. This situation, coupled with the introduction of the biometric EES machines at borders, gives the impression of a deliberate effort to inconvenience and frustrate British citizens, as a sign of distrust. The frustrations with the French go beyond the border controls, highlighting a wide range of issues of mistrust between the two countries. The situation demands a critical assessment, questioning the fairness and effectiveness of the current policies and the need for a shift in approach. The ongoing situation highlights a concerning dynamic, one where perceived disregard and double standards seem to prevail, contributing to a sense of frustration that extends beyond the realm of mere inconvenience





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I Love Everything French, Except the French: A Traveler's Tale of Bureaucracy and ContemptThis article explores the complexities of Anglo-French relations, highlighting the bureaucratic frustrations faced by British travelers in France, particularly in light of the new electronic entry and exit system. It reflects on the phrase 'I love everything French, except the French' to showcase current tensions.

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