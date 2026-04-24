I'm A Celeb: Adam Thomas in Third Feud with Harry Redknapp After Clashes with David Haye and Jimmy Bullard

Adam Thomas's time on 'I'm A Celebrity...' continues to be marked by conflict, as he becomes embroiled in a third row, this time with Harry Redknapp, following previous disagreements with David Haye and Jimmy Bullard. The actor has also been receiving emotional support from family messages, while grappling with the aftermath of his clashes with David Haye.

Adam Thomas , star of ' I'm A Celebrity ...

', finds himself at the center of a third conflict on the show, this time with former football manager Harry Redknapp. This follows previous disagreements with David Haye and Jimmy Bullard, creating a pattern of tension for the Emmerdale actor within the jungle camp. The latest incident occurred during a breakfast challenge where Adam proudly announced his success in catching two eggs simultaneously, playfully referring to himself as the 'eggspert'.

Harry Redknapp, however, responded with a seemingly critical comment in the Bush Telegraph, suggesting Adam could have simply opened his mouth to catch an egg. This sparked immediate reaction from viewers on social media, with many interpreting Harry's remark as a subtle dig at Adam. This isn't the first time Harry has shown a preference for the show's sporting contestants. He previously praised David Haye as a 'proper geezer' despite his contentious interactions with Adam.

The ongoing friction between Adam and Harry adds another layer of drama to the show as it approaches its live final. Simultaneously, Adam has been visibly emotional, receiving heartwarming messages from his family. A surprise delivery of voice notes from loved ones brought tears to his eyes, particularly a message from his son Jude, who expressed his love for the first time. This emotional moment provided a stark contrast to the ongoing conflicts within the camp.

Scarlett Moffatt also received a touching message from her fiancé and son during the penultimate episode. The root of much of the camp's tension stems from Adam's earlier clashes with David Haye. Accusations of 'bullying' have been leveled against Haye following a series of critical remarks towards Adam, including labeling him 'useless' for opting out of a trial due to health concerns.

Adam has since revealed he is undergoing therapy to cope with the emotional fallout from his interactions with Haye, describing the experience as deeply unsettling and reminiscent of schoolyard bullying. He shared his struggles with his brothers on their podcast, admitting the situation 'f***ed' with him. The situation highlights the intense pressures and emotional toll of the reality show environment, and the lasting impact of interpersonal conflicts





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I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas Harry Redknapp David Haye Jimmy Bullard Feud Bullying

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