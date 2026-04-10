I'm A Celeb Drama: David Haye Faces Backlash, Gemma Collins Struggles in Grueling Trial

The latest episode of I'm A Celebrity promises high drama as the camps unite, leading to an awkward confrontation between David Haye and Beverley Callard following his controversial decision to send her to the basic camp. Gemma Collins faces a challenging trial. Get all the details of the latest updates.

The latest episode of I'm A Celebrity ...Get Me Out of Here! promises drama as the two camps finally unite, leading to an awkward encounter between David Haye and Beverley Callard . The former boxer's decision to send Beverley to the basic Savannah Scrub camp during the launch episode has sparked significant backlash, solidifying his position as a 'camp villain'. The tension between the pair is palpable, with Beverley delivering a stern warning to Haye upon their reunion.

Adding to the drama, Gemma Collins faces a grueling trial that pushes her to the brink, highlighting the challenges and emotional toll the celebrities endure in the jungle. Seann Walsh, Adam Thomas, and other campmates navigate the fallout from Haye's controversial decision while preparing to move to the Main Camp, leaving behind the basic conditions of the Savannah Scrub. The episode showcases the intricacies of camp dynamics and the pressures contestants face as they compete for survival. \Before the camps merge, the celebrities in the Savannah Scrub are tasked with a challenging trial called 'The Petrifying Plunge'. The trial requires them to work together to secure 10 stars within a limited timeframe. The group must dive into tanks filling with water, retrieve numbered keys, and unlock corresponding padlocks. Gemma struggles to maintain composure, expressing her panic about being enclosed in the water. She reveals her fear of the trial, adding to the drama as her fellow contestants try to encourage her. This trial not only tests the celebrities' physical abilities but also their mental fortitude and ability to function under pressure. \David's choice to send Beverley to the basic camp has ignited a firestorm of criticism. Fans have been quick to condemn his actions, even updating his Wikipedia page with unflattering comments. While his close friends defend his decision as being based on survival instincts, pointing out that it was not personal, the fallout continues to dominate the narrative. Beverley herself expressed her disappointment and vowed to seek revenge. This incident highlights the strategic nature of the game and the impact individual decisions can have on perceptions within and outside the camp. The dynamics shift further when they finally get reunited and have to face each other. The contrast between the Main Camp and the Savannah Scrub underscores the competitive nature of the show, where food rations and comfort levels are drastically different





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I'm A Celebrity David Haye Beverley Callard Gemma Collins Reality TV

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