Viewers criticize ITV for using AI-generated art in I'm A Celeb trials, calling it sloppy. Meanwhile, Mariella Frostrup wins a challenge after a tense row with AJ Odudu sparks complaints.

Viewers of I'm A Celeb Get Me Out Of Here have strongly criticized ITV for relying on artificial intelligence to create visual assets for the show's challenges. The controversy erupted after fans noticed that the artwork displayed during the recent Rotten Rovers trial appeared to be generated by AI rather than crafted by human artists. Many supporters took to social media to express their disappointment, accusing the broadcaster of cutting corners and using what they termed as 'AI slop'.

ITV defends AI use in production

ITV executives have responded to the growing backlash by explaining how artificial intelligence is integrated into their broader operational strategy. Dame Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of ITV, stated during the announcement of half-year results that the company aims to use AI in any capacity that improves efficiency. She highlighted a specific tool used by ITV Studios for smart editing assistance, which she noted improves both speed and quality.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Apologizes to AJ Odudu for Race Row Comments on I'm A Celeb

McCall revealed that this technology was employed during the casting process for Love Island this year. She explained that the tool helped edit hundreds of hours of footage into highlight reels, allowing casting teams to review content more quickly. According to her assessment, the team rated the efficiency of this AI-assisted workflow at eight out of ten.

An ITV spokesperson further clarified the distinction between artistic creation and administrative assistance. They confirmed to The Daily Mail that AI was not used to make final casting decisions. Instead, the technology served as a preliminary filter to curate footage for human review. Despite these explanations, many viewers maintain that commissioned human artists should be hired for creative visual elements.

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Mariella Frostrup overcomes trial setback

Amidst the production controversy, contestant Mariella Frostrup delivered a strong performance in the Park of Peril challenge. After emerging from the trial covered in slime, she celebrated her victory with visible delight, punching the air as she secured twelve stars for her camp. Frostrup described herself as feeling triumphant after returning to camp to share the news with her fellow celebrities.

This success came shortly after a highly emotional period for the journalist. Earlier on the same day, Frostrup had broken down in tears when the public voted for her to undertake the challenge again. She was consoled by campmate Joanna Page during this distressing moment. The public vote had been triggered by a significant disagreement between Frostrup and AJ Odudu earlier in the week.

Conflict between Frostrup and Odudu

The argument between the two campmates quickly escalated into a wider public debate. Frostrup had accused Odudu of being aggressive and dramatic during a dispute over cooking duties. The incident left Odudu in tears and sparked immediate backlash from viewers. Ofcom revealed on Wednesday that it had received 887 complaints regarding the exchange.

Social media reactions were sharply divided. Many users echoed accusations of racism, arguing that the conflict stemmed from prejudiced attitudes. Others insisted that the incident was not race-related and should be viewed as a personal clash. Daily Mail reports indicated that producers had intervened to speak with both women about the dispute.

Despite these interventions, Frostrup appeared to struggle with the situation. During an attempt to clear the air on Tuesday night, she ended the conversation by stating that Odudu did not take apologies well. This tension culminated in Frostrup being voted by the public to tackle her fifth BuckTucker Trial instead of Wayne, adding further pressure to her week in the jungle.

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2026 line-up and camp dynamics

While current challenges continue to dominate the headlines, attention is also shifting toward the upcoming I'm A Celeb 2026 line-up. Wayne Rooney is expected to be a central figure, with reports highlighting his status as the highest-paid campmate. The former footballer is valued at £200 million and is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation.

Rooney's legacy includes winning five league titles and being the only player to record both 200 goals and 100 assists in the Premier League. His participation is expected to draw significant viewership. Other confirmed stars include Joanna Page and Claire Sweeney, who bring their own substantial followings to the camp.

Joanna Page, known for her role in Gavin and Stacey, is estimated to be worth £3 million. She also recently won the 21st series of Taskmaster, showcasing her versatility as a presenter and actress. Her presence in the camp has already proven pivotal, as seen in her support for Frostrup during the recent emotional breakdown.

Claire Sweeney adds to the star power of the upcoming series. The Coronation Street star, who found fame in the 1990s, is worth an impressive £4 million. Her experience in the entertainment industry adds depth to the cast. The combination of high-profile figures and dramatic interpersonal conflicts ensures that I'm A Celeb remains a dominant force in reality television.