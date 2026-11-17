Viewers suspect AJ Odudu will return as a late entrant alongside Leigh Francis after being eliminated in the I'm A Celeb launch trial against Claire Sweeney on Monday night.

I'm A Celeb viewers are predicting that AJ Odudu will return to camp after the star was sent home during the first episode on Monday night. Fans asked if there is surely a twist after the Big Brother presenter was eliminated in a brutal critter-filled trial on the launch show.

Prediction Of AJ Odudu Return With Leigh Francis

AJ Odudu looked far from impressed as ITV bosses seemingly sent her packing before she had even set foot in camp. However, fans are convinced there is more to the situation than meets the eye and that there could be a second twist around the corner. Many believe AJ will return with the rumoured latecomer to camp Leigh Francis, also known as Keith Lemon.

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Viewers penned comments on social media platform X after the show finished. One fan stated, I reckon they will then come back as a late comer with Keith lemon. Another viewer wrote, Whoever gets eliminated will be the other late entrant with Leigh Francis, surely. A third fan added, And then they'll probably come back with Keith Lemon.

More fans shared their hopes for a narrative turnaround. One user commented, Surely she will be back. Another stated, I reckon she'll be back to camp with leigh francis. A fourth viewer asked, Gotta be a twist surely. A final fan wrote, I'm hoping there's a twist....that they just think they're going home but will reappear later on.

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Launch Show Truck Challenge And Drinking Trial Details

During the launch show, the celebrities were split into two groups, setting the stage for a dramatic start to this year's series. Kaiser Chief frontman Ricky Wilson, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, social media influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and actress Claire Sweeney met for the first time at a remote airfield. They then took part in a high-stakes truck challenge.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly warned that the loser would face a head-to-head elimination trial. The contestants had to scale a shipping container loaded onto a truck as it hurtled down the runway of an airfield at speed. Claire Sweeney lost the challenge against her group members.

Meanwhile, football legend Wayne Rooney, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, AJ, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, and comedian Jack Skipper took on a gruesome drinking challenge. Wayne and Ade met the other celebrities on the Gold Coast beach by skydiving from a helicopter. The six stars were all then invited by the Geordie presenting duo to join them at a luxury hotel to tackle a revolting trial.

They had to suck a thick pink liquid consisting of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls through a straw and spit it back out into a bucket. Hosts Ant and Dec revealed early on that one star would be leaving before even getting to camp. They named the drink a Prawn Star Martini. Wayne appeared to take the challenge in his stride, while his friend Chloe struggled alongside him.

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Head-To-Head Elimination Trial And Winner

Ultimately, AJ Odudu came in last, meaning she and Claire Sweeney had to take part in Fearsome-Face Off. This was the head-to-head elimination trial for the launch episode. With no time to even change into their camp outfits, they both sat in their stylish outfits on two thrones. They had their heads locked in a clear helmet, full of jungle critters.

The two eliminated celebrities had to attempt to outsmart each other in a general knowledge quiz while wearing the helmets. The soap star Claire Sweeney came out victorious in the trial. She headed back to camp to inform the others, while AJ looked gutted as she was told she would be heading home.

Viewers are convinced there could be a second twist around the corner, though the timeline for any potential return remains unconfirmed by production. At the end of the first I'm A Celeb instalment, hosts Ant and Dec revealed that Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows will take on the first trial in Tuesday night's episode. That upcoming segment is described as an eating challenge.