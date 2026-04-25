I'm A Celeb Final Descends into Chaos: Adam Thomas Reportedly Threw Crown After David Haye's Comments

Unseen footage from the I'm A Celebrity All Stars finale reveals a dramatic confrontation between Adam Thomas and David Haye, with claims of bullying and a crown being thrown. The incident follows a heated clash with Jimmy Bullard and a walkout by Gemma Collins and Sinitta.

The finale of I'm A Celebrity All Stars has been overshadowed by claims of a heated confrontation and alleged bullying, extending beyond the previously reported clash between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard .

New reports suggest that Adam Thomas, shortly after being crowned winner, reacted strongly to comments made by David Haye, reportedly ripping off his crown and throwing it to the ground. According to The Sun, Haye allegedly told Thomas he was an unworthy winner, prompting the Emmerdale actor to retort that this constituted bullying.

This incident occurred amidst a backdrop of tension that saw Gemma Collins and Sinitta leave the set during a dispute where Bullard questioned Thomas's behavior, labeling it as aggressive and abusive. The controversy stems from an earlier exchange during a trial where Thomas allegedly used a derogatory term towards Bullard after the footballer’s actions put Thomas at risk of elimination.

Bullard subsequently questioned the behavior of Thomas in front of the other campmates, leading to the walkout by Collins and Sinitta, who both voiced their support for Bullard and condemned Thomas’s actions. Sinitta described the situation as aggressive and abusive, stating that those present felt shaken by the encounter. Bullard himself defended his actions, explaining he would have lost pay if he hadn’t participated in the challenge as instructed, but maintained he would not tolerate abusive behavior.

He also criticized the show’s editing, suggesting it portrayed him negatively. Further fueling the drama, Gemma Collins reportedly described David Haye as 'nasty' and both Haye and Bullard as 'an embarrassment to reality TV'. Adam Thomas’s wife, Caroline, posted a cryptic message on Instagram referencing a difficult night, hinting at the turmoil surrounding the event.

The incident has sparked debate about the extent of editing and the portrayal of events on the show, with David Haye claiming that much of the 'banter' was cut from the broadcast to paint Thomas as a victim. Ant and Dec were also drawn into the discussion, with Bullard accusing them of omitting crucial footage, including the use of offensive language.

Thomas himself issued an apology to Bullard, acknowledging his emotions ran high and taking responsibility for his actions, but Haye continued to interject, arguing that the situation was being manipulated through editing





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I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas David Haye Jimmy Bullard Gemma Collins Bullying Reality TV

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