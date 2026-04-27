I'm A Celeb Final Descends into Chaos as Jimmy Bullard Accuses Adam Thomas of Aggression and ITV of Bias

The I'm A Celebrity All Stars live final was marred by a heated confrontation between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas, with accusations of aggressive behaviour and biased editing flying. Bullard is reportedly considering legal action against ITV.

The I'm A Celebrity All Stars live final on ITV descended into chaos on Friday night, sparking a furious row between contestants Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas , and prompting accusations of biased editing against the broadcaster.

The drama unfolded when former sportsman Jimmy Bullard, 47, confronted actor Adam Thomas, 37, over a heated exchange that occurred during their time in the jungle. Bullard accused Thomas of aggressive and threatening behaviour, alleging the use of a particularly offensive expletive – the 'C-word' – which he claims was omitted from the televised footage. He further accused ITV of manipulating the edit to portray Thomas in a more favourable light.

Despite an apology from Thomas for his behaviour, Bullard remained adamant that the full, unedited tape be aired, leading to a tense and escalating argument. The situation became so fraught that hosts Ant and Dec appeared to lose control of proceedings, with viewers expressing their discomfort on social media. Many described the final as the most dramatic event in reality TV history, with comments ranging from shock and disbelief to criticism of both Bullard and Thomas.

Some viewers even accused Bullard of acting like a 'high school bully' and questioned his motives. The incident has ignited a firestorm of debate online, with fans dissecting every moment and speculating about the true nature of the conflict. The fallout continued after the live broadcast, with reports emerging that Jimmy Bullard is considering legal action against ITV. He reportedly used the live final as an opportunity to gather evidence to support his claims.

During the confrontation, Bullard explained his actions during a trial, stating he said 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' hoping to leave the show while still receiving his full fee. He believed the trial was for stars, but later realized the bottom two would be eliminated. This revelation seemingly triggered Thomas's initial outburst. Ant McPartlin defended the show's editing, explaining that certain language was 'unbroadcastable' and that the aired footage was a 'clear representation' of the events.

Adam Thomas offered a sincere apology, acknowledging his emotional state and expressing remorse for his actions. The incident has left co-stars visibly uncomfortable and has raised serious questions about the portrayal of events in reality television





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