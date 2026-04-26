I'm A Celeb Final: More Drama Unfolds Off-Camera - Boxer Tried to Apologize, Winner Looked 'Broken'

An audience member reveals unseen drama from the 'I'm A Celebrity' final, including David Haye's attempt to make amends with Adam Thomas, the winner's emotional state, and further details of the on-stage clashes between the celebrities.

A member of the audience at the chaotic live final of ' I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

' has revealed further drama unfolded off-camera during Friday's broadcast. The finale was already marked by public clashes, including Jimmy Bullard's accusations that winner Adam Thomas was 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating,' David Haye's heated outburst, and Gemma Collins and Sinitta's dramatic exits.

However, a fan who attended the show shared details on Instagram, alleging that David Haye attempted to reconcile with Adam Thomas after initial heckling, only to be rebuffed. The fan described the on-stage fallout as resembling a 'Jerry Springer' episode, causing visible distress to Ashley Roberts and Scarlett Moffatt during a commercial break.

The audience member recounted that after Haye's initial confrontation with Thomas, he approached the final four contestants on the sofa during an ad break, attempting to offer a greeting. Adam Thomas reportedly responded with a firm refusal, stating he wanted no part of it. The fan also noted that while Bullard explained his reasons for leaving the camp and his contract details, Haye continued to speak, prompting boos from the audience.

This contributed to Sinitta's outburst, where she declared the situation was 'aggressive and intimidating' because she was present and witnessed it firsthand, leading to her and Gemma Collins storming off stage. The fan further claimed that an unspecified incident occurred during another break, resulting in the returning stars appearing 'very heated.

' Despite being crowned the winner, Adam Thomas allegedly appeared 'broken' and eager to leave the stage quickly. Further reports suggest Adam Thomas allegedly discarded his winner's crown after David Haye 'goaded' him with the comment, 'You're not a worthy winner.

' This followed an earlier clash where Thomas allegedly used a derogatory term towards Bullard after the footballer's actions during a trial put Thomas at risk of elimination. Gemma Collins reportedly labeled Haye 'a nasty b*d' and criticized both Haye and Bullard as 'an embarrassment to reality TV.

' Adam's wife, Caroline, posted a cryptic message on Instagram referencing a challenging night, while viewers witnessed Gemma Collins following Sinitta in leaving the set during the televised argument. Jimmy Bullard defended his actions, stating he wouldn't tolerate abusive behavior, and questioned why certain footage, including the use of expletives, wasn't aired. Ant and Dec acknowledged the situation but defended the show's editing choices, explaining the unbroadcastable nature of certain language





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I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas David Haye Jimmy Bullard Gemma Collins Sinitta

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