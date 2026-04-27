I'm A Celeb Finale Plunged into Chaos as Craig Charles Accuses David Haye and Jimmy Bullard of Bullying Adam Thomas

Craig Charles defends Adam Thomas against accusations of aggressive behavior and claims he was bullied by David Haye and Jimmy Bullard during the 'I'm A Celebrity' finale, which descended into chaos with on-air outbursts and stage exits.

The finale of ' I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

' has been overshadowed by accusations of bullying and on-air chaos. Craig Charles, a finalist on the show, has publicly defended Adam Thomas, claiming he was subjected to bullying behavior during the live broadcast. This follows Charles' earlier assertion that ITV had minimized the severity of aggressive incidents involving Thomas. The final episode descended into disarray with several notable outbursts.

David Haye reportedly confronted Thomas aggressively after he was crowned winner, while Jimmy Bullard expressed strong dissatisfaction with the show's editing, alleging that crucial clips were omitted. Both Sinitta and Gemma Collins dramatically left the stage amidst the escalating tension. The core of the controversy stems from a prior incident during a Bushtucker Trial where Bullard refused to participate, potentially jeopardizing Thomas's position as they were a team.

Charles believes the subsequent treatment of Thomas by Haye and Bullard was unacceptable. He voiced his support on his BBC Radio show, stating that the actions were 'bang out of order' and constituted bullying. He acknowledged Thomas's apology to Bullard but emphasized that the behavior directed towards the newly crowned 'jungle legend' was unwarranted. Reports suggest Thomas even discarded his winner's crown in frustration, allegedly after being provoked by Haye.

Charles urged Thomas to move past the incident and embrace his victory, extending well wishes to his family and friends. Further fueling the debate, Craig Charles revealed that ITV had significantly edited a previous confrontation between Thomas and Bullard due to its intensity. He described Thomas as being highly agitated and on the verge of physical altercation, using strong language that was deemed unsuitable for broadcast.

Charles explained that the editing created a misleading impression, leading viewers to underestimate the severity of the situation. Sinitta, appearing on 'Good Morning Britain', offered a contrasting perspective, describing Thomas as 'angry and aggressive' and defending his rivals. While acknowledging the heated exchange, she ultimately argued that it didn't constitute bullying, characterizing it as 'boisterous testosterone'. Her stance, informed by her own experiences with bullying, highlighted the complexities of interpreting the events and the differing perceptions of those involved.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about acceptable behavior on reality television and the responsibility of broadcasters to accurately portray events





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I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas Craig Charles David Haye Jimmy Bullard Bullying ITV Reality TV

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