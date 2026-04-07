I'm A Celebrity All Stars: Beverley Callard's Fury at David Haye and Ashley Roberts' Reunion Spark Chatter

The launch of 'I'm A Celebrity All Stars' saw Beverley Callard express her fury towards David Haye, while Ashley Roberts and Dec Donnelly's reunion sparked fan reminiscing. The episode included a challenge win that led to Beverley being sent to the Savannah Scrub camp, triggering her hilarious reaction. Plus, viewers enjoyed Adam Thomas's humorous puzzle challenge.

The launch of I'm A Celebrity All Stars in South Africa proved to be a dramatic affair, with Coronation Street star Beverley Callard expressing her fury towards boxer David Haye after he sent her to the basic Savannah Scrub camp. The spin-off, featuring returning famous faces, kicked off with a challenge where David's team, after winning, had the power to decide who would be sent to the less desirable camp.

David's decision to choose Beverley sparked an immediate war of words, as she declared her intention to seek revenge, jokingly yet pointedly telling him 'Up yours'. Her reaction quickly became a highlight of the show, resonating with viewers who found her outrage both entertaining and relatable. The incident set the tone for what promises to be a series filled with rivalries and memorable moments. As she walked through the jungle, she said: 'David Haye. I will get my own back on him.' Later in the evening as she joined Adam Thomas in Savannah Scrub, Beverley made her fury towards David known. 'Been a fan of his for years and years and years - not anymore I tell you,' she joked. 'He sent me to Savannah scrub and I thought'you're gonna get it mate'. Adam suggested she shouldn't make an enemy out of David, before Beverley replied: 'I've thought about this, I'm gonna chin him.' Viewers found Beverley's fury hilarious as they wrote on social media: 'Nice one Bev -'up yours','; 'I won't accept ANYONE coming for my bev callard,'; 'Bev ROBBED being sent away,'; 'Go on Bev give to David,'; 'Bev is coming for you David,'; 'Bev gonna chin david haye,'; 'When beverley and mo get a majority alliance together to vote david into the first elimination challenge >>>>.'\Meanwhile, the episode also saw a reunion between Ashley Roberts and host Dec Donnelly, reigniting memories of their past flirtations during Ashley's previous stint on the show in 2012. Back then, Ashley had Dec blushing after a flirty exchange about sex in the clearing. 'You're deprived of everything here in the jungle. I can't stop thinking about it,' she told him and Ant. 'I'm excited to get out of here and be able to just stimulate all the senses... if you know what I mean.' During the All Stars edition, fans reminisced about their perceived connection, adding another layer of intrigue to the show's dynamics. Dec exclaimed: 'Oh my gosh. Everything I want to say is unbroadcastable or illegal – or career-ending. Let's calm down.' The spin-off, which is filmed in the Kruger National Park in South Africa, sees a group of famous faces who have previously taken part in the original series return to camp in a bid to be crowned legend of the jungle once again.\Adding to the comedic elements, viewers were amused by Adam Thomas's struggles during a puzzle challenge, as the Emmerdale actor took an extended amount of time to complete it. The challenge, called Tipped over the edge, required Adam and Beverley to collect puzzle pieces while strapped back to back, adding another layer of tension and difficulty to the task. This element of slapstick humor, combined with Beverley's fiery reaction to being sent to the Savannah Scrub camp and the rekindled attention on Ashley and Dec's history, ensured that the launch episode of I'm A Celebrity All Stars was filled with compelling drama and memorable moments. Fans of the show were quick to remember her previous time on the ITV show back in 2012, when she was rumoured to have been dating Dec. Sharing their thoughts on X, they asked: 'Who remembers the days ppl thought Ashley and Dec were dating?'; 'Anyone else remember that Ashley Roberts and Dec used to be a thing?'; 'Anyone else remember that Ashley Roberts and Dec used to be a thing?;' 'Do you reckon Dec still fancies Ashley as much as he used to?!;' So did anything ever happen with Ashley and Dec bc oh





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I'm A Celebrity Beverley Callard David Haye Ashley Roberts Dec Donnelly Reality TV Celebrity Adam Thomas

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