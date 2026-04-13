I'm A Celebrity All Stars Camp Rocked by Redknapp and Bullard

Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard's arrival on I'm A Celebrity All Stars has thrown the camp into chaos, with new teams, challenges, and cliffhangers. The celebrities compete in a bushtucker trial, and Gemma Collins provides a moment of levity with a hammock mishap.

Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard brought a wave of chaos and competition to the I'm A Celebrity All Stars camp on Monday night, shaking up the dynamics of the returning celebrities. The 2018 King Of The Jungle, Redknapp, and the former footballer Bullard, who appeared in the 2014 series, were assigned the roles of King Lion and King Rhino, respectively, splitting the existing campmates into two fiercely competitive teams. This twist immediately set the stage for a series of trials and challenges, with the promise of exciting rewards for the winners, including a safari experience and a luxurious bush banquet, while the losers faced a more spartan existence of rice and beans. This unexpected shakeup has introduced new layers of tension and strategy as the celebrities battle for dominance and survival in the harsh Australian outback. The arrival of these two veterans has certainly injected fresh energy into the competition, promising a captivating season for viewers and a demanding environment for the returning stars.

The competitive spirit was immediately ignited with the Wicked Watering Hole bushtucker trial, where Ashley James and David Haye represented Team Lion, while Adam Thomas and Craig Charles took on the challenge for Team Rhino. The trial involved a frantic search for golden nuggets buried within the watering hole, with contestants tethered to bungee ropes, adding to the difficulty. Teams were given a mere ten minutes to unearth as many nuggets as possible, with the team accumulating the heaviest haul declared the winner. The anticipation built throughout the trial, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, but the episode ended on a cliffhanger, denying them the immediate satisfaction of knowing the winning team. This cliffhanger sparked a wave of frustration among viewers who took to social media to express their disappointment at the delay in revealing the results. The intensity of the competition was palpable, as the celebrities pushed their limits to secure victory for their respective teams. The outcome of the Wicked Watering Hole challenge promises to have significant repercussions for the camp, influencing alliances, resource allocation, and overall morale.

Adding to the drama, Gemma Collins provided some lighthearted moments when she took an unexpected tumble while attempting to relax in a hammock. As she attempted to sit down, the hammock unexpectedly swung backwards, sending her crashing to the ground with her legs in the air. The campmates reacted with a mix of laughter and concern, with David Haye rushing to her aid. The incident was captured in a 'first look' clip, showcasing her playful response and the reactions of her fellow contestants. The remainder of the show will continue to capture the moments in the wilderness. Elsewhere, the former football manager Harry Redknapp secured a substantial six-figure sum to become the face of a new boohooMAN advert. This involvement highlights his enduring popularity and influence beyond the realm of sports, demonstrating his appeal to a wide audience. The new campaign, the boohooMAN Power Cup, aims to engage everyday players in a nationwide 5-a-side football tournament, offering a substantial cash prize and the chance to compete at a high level. With limited spots available, the tournament is poised to generate significant excitement and participation. Viewers can tune in to I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX to see the unfolding drama





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