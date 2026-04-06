I'm A Celebrity All Stars: First Look Reveals Grueling Trials and Feud Drama

The upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity All Stars promises high-stakes trials and drama, with returning celebrities facing challenging tasks and internal conflicts. The show is set to launch on April 6th, featuring iconic campmates and intense competition.

The highly anticipated second series of I'm A Celebrity … All Stars is set to launch on Monday, April 6, promising a thrilling return of iconic campmates. The spin-off show, filmed in the South African jungle, will see hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly guiding the returning stars through a series of challenging trials. The first glimpses of the upcoming season reveal intense moments as the celebrities face their initial obstacles, showcasing their reactions to the demanding challenges.

Early images feature familiar faces like Ashley Roberts and Sir Mo Farah, with both appearing visibly shocked and screaming during their respective trials. The trials themselves promise to be as daunting as ever, with campmates attempting to complete a jigsaw puzzle while balancing precariously on a see-saw suspended 140 feet above the ground, while other celebrities are seen suspended high above ground as they face their trials. The production promises even more challenging trials this series.\The initial glimpses and teasers show celebrities seemingly regretting their decision to return for another round of trials. Comedian Seann Walsh and pop singer Sinitta are seen in equally precarious situations during their trials, adding to the anticipation surrounding the show. The launch of the show has been preceded by internal drama within the cast. Before the premiere, tensions are already high, particularly due to a reported feud involving Gemma Collins and Sinitta. It is alleged that Gemma accused Sinitta of leaking stories from a WhatsApp group, leading to public accusations and denials. Sinitta has responded to the accusations, refuting any involvement and suggesting that Gemma's claims might be influenced by her experiences in the jungle. This has fueled even more interest and intrigue, suggesting that this season may be filled with more drama than ever before.\Several stars are returning to the jungle, including Gemma Collins, Ashley Roberts, and Sir Mo Farah. Gemma, known for her stint on the 14th series of I'm A Celebrity… , famously quit the show after 72 hours. Ashley Roberts, the runner-up from 2012, is back, while Sir Mo Farah, a celebrated Olympian, is also hoping to conquer his fear of snakes. This season will feature a star-studded cast, with some of the show's most iconic and memorable personalities ready to tackle new challenges and relive their jungle experiences. The returning celebrities will be tested physically and mentally as they face the iconic trials that the I'm A Celebrity franchise is known for. The show’s return promises a compelling blend of thrilling challenges, entertaining personalities, and potential internal drama, making it a must-watch for fans of the series. The show will begin airing April 6th, and fans are awaiting to see all the action





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I'm A Celebrity All Stars Trials Celebrities Drama Ashley Roberts Mo Farah Seann Walsh Sinitta Gemma Collins Ant Mcpartlin Declan Donnelly

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