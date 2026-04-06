I'm A Celebrity All Stars: First Look Reveals Intense Trials and Feuds Before Launch

The upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity… All Stars promises drama, as the returning stars face their first trials, with tension brewing before the launch. The second series of the ITV spin-off is set to launch on Monday, April 6, featuring some of the show's most iconic campmates and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. Early glimpses show the celebrities enduring difficult challenges before entering camp, leading to potential regrets among the returning stars. Meanwhile, off-screen drama involving Gemma Collins and Sinitta adds further intrigue to the upcoming season.

The highly anticipated second series of I'm A Celebrity ... All Stars is set to premiere on Monday, April 6, bringing back some of the most memorable contestants from the show's history. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be on hand to guide the returning celebrities through a series of grueling challenges in the South African jungle.

Early glimpses from the upcoming season reveal the intense trials awaiting the stars, with several campmates already showing signs of regret as they face their first challenges. Among the returning faces are Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls and Olympian Sir Mo Farah, who appear visibly shaken during the initial trials. The challenges involve daring feats high above the ground and on the edge of cliffs, adding to the pressure on the celebrities as they compete. The stakes are raised even before the contestants enter the camp, immediately throwing them into physically demanding situations. \In addition to the physical trials, behind-the-scenes drama has already surfaced, creating anticipation among viewers. Tensions have reportedly flared up between former campmates, particularly involving Gemma Collins and Sinitta. The two are rumored to have engaged in a feud, with accusations of leaked stories and betrayals circulating within the group. Sinitta has responded to these accusations, denying any involvement in the alleged leaks and casting doubt on the motives of her accusers. The source of the gossip and disagreement stems from stories allegedly leaked from the I'm A Celebrity All Stars WhatsApp group. The allegations have caused tension among the cast, adding a layer of off-screen intrigue to the show. The source claims that the accusations have left Sinitta “dumbfounded and incredibly upset”.\The cast includes familiar faces such as the Olympian Sir Mo Farah, Ashley Roberts, Beverley Callard, Adam Thomas, Seann Walsh, and Sinitta. The returning stars are set to revisit the challenging and adventurous experience that made the show a success, offering a unique blend of nostalgia, competition, and drama. The series is slated to feature some of the most daring and complex trials in I'm A Celebrity… history. Gemma, who notoriously exited the show early in 2014, and Sinitta, who was a contestant back in 2011, will also be returning to the jungle, ready to face the challenges. The return of these famous faces promises to bring the excitement and drama that fans of the show have come to expect. The returning celebrities will need to draw upon their previous experiences and resolve to navigate the trials, both physical and interpersonal, that await them. With a mix of challenging trials and drama, the upcoming series promises to offer an entertaining season filled with compelling viewing for its audience





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