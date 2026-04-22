I'm A Celebrity All Stars: More Stars to Leave as Camp Faces New Challenges and Fallout from Jimmy Bullard's Exit

Following a dramatic episode featuring Jimmy Bullard's shock departure and a heated clash with Adam Thomas, 'I'm A Celebrity All Stars' is set to continue with further eliminations and challenging trials. The remaining celebrities will compete in 'Keys to Success' and 'Dragged Through Hell' to avoid being sent home, while Beverley's medical exit adds another layer of complexity.

The drama continues on ' I'm A Celebrity All Stars ' with the promise of further eliminations in Wednesday's episode. Tuesday's installment saw significant tension erupt in camp following Jimmy Bullard 's unexpected decision to forfeit the Bushtucker Trial , effectively choosing to leave the show.

This sparked a heated exchange with Adam Thomas, who expressed his frustration at being potentially forced out alongside Bullard. The situation escalated with Adam questioning Jimmy’s motives and expressing his disappointment, while Jimmy maintained his desire to return home. Adam later expressed regret over his outburst, wanting to make his children proud. Adding to the pressure, the remaining celebrities will now face a new challenge, 'Keys to Success,' where the slowest performer will be eliminated.

The challenge involves a timed task, and the campmates were informed that the individual taking the longest to complete it will be sent home, raising the stakes considerably as the live final approaches. Later in the episode, another trial, 'Dragged Through Hell,' will test the celebrities in pairs. Only the first two pairs to successfully complete the trial will be safe from elimination, meaning a significant number of stars are at risk.

This trial requires teamwork, problem-solving skills, and resilience as pairs are shackled together and must decipher codes and unlock lockers to secure their freedom. The episode also features another celebrity uttering the iconic phrase 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

', signaling their departure. Jimmy Bullard’s departure wasn’t the only shock of the evening. Beverley also announced her exit earlier in the episode, citing medical reasons after experiencing a 'funny turn.

' She was later diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer four months after filming. Her departure was initially kept confidential by show bosses but was leaked online before the episode aired. The fallout from Jimmy’s decision continues to reverberate, with reports suggesting he and Adam Thomas are currently not speaking, potentially impacting the live final. Jimmy also faces a potential financial penalty if he refuses to participate in the final.

Viewers have also expressed concern over perceived bullying of Adam Thomas by David Haye within the camp, adding another layer of complexity to the already tense atmosphere. The show is clearly building towards a dramatic conclusion, with multiple eliminations and unresolved conflicts shaping the path to crowning the ultimate 'I'm A Celebrity All Stars' champion





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I'm A Celebrity All Stars Jimmy Bullard Adam Thomas Elimination Bushtucker Trial

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