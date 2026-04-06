I'm A Celebrity All Stars Premiere: Adam Thomas's Puzzle Fails and Jungle Challenges Galore

The I'm A Celebrity All Stars launch episode sees Adam Thomas's puzzle struggle, Scarlett Moffatt's slime encounter, and Seann Walsh's fear of heights, setting the stage for a thrilling competition in South Africa.

The premiere of I'm A Celebrity All Stars brought back familiar faces to the Kruger National Park in South Africa , promising a thrilling competition among returning celebrities. The launch episode, however, was marked by a humorous blunder from Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas . The actor struggled with a seemingly simple puzzle during a bungee jump challenge, leaving viewers in stitches.

Paired with Beverley Callard, Adam's team initially performed well, swiftly collecting puzzle pieces from a precarious tilting platform. However, the puzzle itself proved to be their downfall, with Adam taking a remarkable ten minutes to complete it. This contrasted sharply with the other team's swift completion, resulting in their loss and providing ample entertainment for the audience. The challenge highlighted the competitive spirit and the unexpected challenges that make the show so captivating.\Following the bungee jump challenge, the episode continued with other returning contestants facing their own trials. Scarlett Moffatt and David Haye participated in the Unlucky Lodges challenge, a search for keys that resulted in both of them getting drenched in green slime and brown liquid respectively. Scarlett's reaction was humorous, echoing the lighthearted spirit of the show. In a separate challenge, Seann Walsh and Sinitta took on the Level Up challenge, which involved retrieving stars 140ft above the ground. Seann's clear fear of heights and Sinitta's near fall added to the tension and drama. A twist saw one person from each losing team banished to the basic camp, Savannah Scrub, adding another layer of complexity to the competition. The episode concluded with the arrival of two more celebrities, Gemma Collins and Craig Charles, leaving the contestants surprised and the viewers excited for what's to come. Gemma, known for her 'diva' persona, and Craig, back after eleven years, promised more drama and entertainment in the upcoming episodes.\The I'm a Celebrity All Stars cast consists of various celebrities, each with their own unique backgrounds. Gemma Collins, a reality star from TOWIE, is known for her flamboyant personality. Ashley Roberts, the 2012 runner-up and a Heart Radio presenter, brings her show business experience. Sir Mo Farah, an Olympian, aims to overcome his fear of snakes. These diverse personalities suggest a promising season filled with both competition and entertaining interactions. The show's format, combining physical challenges, mental tests, and the personalities of its cast, continues to be a formula for success, attracting a broad audience. The mix of challenges, lighthearted moments, and the competitive nature of the celebrities sets the stage for a memorable season in the South African jungle. Viewers anticipate further drama, humor, and unexpected twists as the celebrities navigate their jungle experience, with the ultimate goal of being crowned legend of the jungle once again





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I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas Reality TV Celebrity Challenges South Africa Gemma Collins Ashley Roberts Mo Farah

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