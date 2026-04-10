I'm A Celebrity All Stars Viewers Unimpressed by Camp Merger, Favoring Savannah Scrub

Viewers of I'm A Celebrity All Stars express disappointment over the merger of the two camps, favoring the Savannah Scrub campmates for their entertainment value and engaging personalities. The merger led to reactions on social media as fans watched the show, lamenting the loss of the entertaining dynamics of the camp.

The latest episode of I'm A Celebrity All Stars unveiled a significant change that left viewers divided: the merging of the two rival camps. After a series of head-to-head trials, the Main Camp and Savannah Scrub teams were combined into a single group, which meant the stars would now compete for all the stars available to feed the entire team each night.

This decision, however, was met with disappointment and even frustration from many fans, particularly those who had been captivated by the dynamic and entertainment provided by the Savannah Scrub campmates. The merging of the camps signaled a shift in the show's format, and fans voiced their opinions on social media platforms, with many expressing their preference for the Savannah Scrub camp and its more engaging personalities, while the others were not impressed. The disappointment stems from the belief that the Savannah Scrub camp, featuring personalities like Gemma Collins, Adam Thomas, Seann Walsh, and Beverley Callard, provided the true star power and entertainment value of the show. Fans shared their thoughts on platforms like X, expressing their preference for Savannah Scrub and lamenting the loss of the entertaining dynamics within that camp. Some viewers even suggested that the merger was done prematurely to avoid potential unrest or conflict from viewers, given the popularity of the Savannah Scrub camp. The campmates of Savannah Scrub are very entertaining and it brought real stars on the show





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I'm A Celebrity All Stars Camp Merger Savannah Scrub Gemma Collins Adam Thomas Reality TV

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