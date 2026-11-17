ITV's I'm a Celebrity camp opens in Queensland with new trials like quacktail and heart-bleet. Exclusive tour reveals harsh conditions for Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney, and Ricky Wilson.

ITV's hit reality series, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, is set to launch its latest season in the Queensland jungle, featuring a high-profile cast that includes Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney, Ricky Wilson, and Joanna Page. The production team has granted exclusive media access to the iconic campsite just days before the premiere, offering a glimpse into the grueling survival conditions awaiting the twelve selected celebrities. During this behind-the-scenes tour, reporters were subjected to the show's notorious eating trials, revealing the extreme physical challenges designed to test even the most robust contestants.

Revolting Food Trials Challenge Celebrities

The core of the show's psychological warfare involves specific trials, such as the newly introduced Jungle News Live, where contestants must read an entertainment news bulletin while consuming disgusting delicacies. One such item is a blended concoction of duck tongue and feet, affectionately dubbed a quacktail by the show's producers. This mixture proved so revolting that it triggered immediate gagging responses from those brave enough to attempt it, highlighting the visceral nature of the eating challenges.

Also read Wayne Rooney's staggering health transformation - see before and after photos

Following the quacktail, contestants face a heart-bleet, which appears to be an innocent-looking muffin but is topped with a raw chunk of goat's heart. Described as fatty, dry, and gristly with a crunchy texture, this dish is considered slightly more palatable than the duck mixture but remains highly unappetizing. These trials are designed to break down morale, forcing celebrities to confront their deepest fears and aversions in front of a global audience.

Jungle Conditions Test Physical Resilience

Life inside the I'm a Celebrity camp is far more demanding than it appears on screen, with intense humidity and overwhelming jungle noises creating a stressful environment. The terrain is extremely hilly, and contestants are constantly beset by bugs, making daily movement a significant physical challenge. Sleeping arrangements are deliberately uncomfortable, often restricting rest to just three or four hours per night, leading many contestants to fashion earplugs from toilet roll to block out the constant noise.

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Hygiene facilities are equally primitive, with jungle showers offering freezing water, zero privacy, and questionable cleanliness. While a hot bath is available, it requires contestants to physically turn cogs to generate hot water, adding another layer of effort to daily routines. Although the rain that plagues the camp is mitigated by a retractable canopy fifty feet in the air, this protection is not completely weather-proof. Heavy rains can cause the canopy to leak or fail entirely, sometimes forcing contestants to evacuate to the Bush Telegraph for shelter.

Intricate Production and Accessibility Features

The logistical operation behind I'm a Celebrity is massive, involving hundreds of crew members and vehicles moving constantly between the camp, the Bushtucker Trial sites, and the main production area. These three locations form a triangle within the jungle, connected by a network of winding roads. Producers personally undergo every challenge before allowing celebrities to participate, ensuring the trials are both feasible and entertaining. This rigorous testing process underscores the show's commitment to maintaining its reputation for extreme and authentic survival challenges.

In a significant update for this season, the production team has installed bespoke adaptations for Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan. An electric stairlift has been added to the waterfall shower, and the angles of the steps have been modified to accommodate his crutches. Paths have been widened throughout the camp, and water coolers have been lowered to ensure full accessibility. Additionally, a new tea machine has been installed in the camp, introducing a potential source of social tension if only certain celebrities can access hot beverages.