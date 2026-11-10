I'm A Celebrity Cast Arrives in Australia Amid Controversy

Joanna Page and Claire Sweeney touch down in Brisbane for the ITV jungle series, with Sweeney facing backlash after withdrawing from stage performances last minute.

Joanna Page became the fourth celebrity to arrive in Australia on Tuesday, joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity, just hours after Claire Sweeney made a glamorous entrance. The actress, who is 49 years old, landed at Brisbane Airport wearing leopard print trousers, marking a stark departure from her usual South Wales coastline setting from her 17-year run on Gavin and Stacey.

Joanna Page's Holiday Motivation

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Joanna expressed excitement about escaping her usual routine to find some personal time before Christmas. She described the flight as a welcome change from her life looking after four children, allowing her to sit down, watch films, and eat food in peace.

Also read Off Campus season 2: Release date, cast and plot

Although Love Actually was available on the plane entertainment system, Joanna chose not to watch it in front of other passengers. She also mentioned seeing Christmas trees at every airport she visited, noting that Taskmaster was on the list of shows available during her travel.

Claire Sweeney's Stage Withdrawal

Arrival followed shortly after Claire Sweeney, 55, landed in Brisbane. The former Coronation Street star is preparing for the jungle series, which launches on November 16, but her arrival has sparked fan fury due to her sudden withdrawal from the Annie tour.

Advertisement

Sweeney was scheduled to play Miss Hannigan in Woking next week. She pulled out of eight scheduled performances with little notice, leaving ticket-holders disappointed. Drag artist La Voix was drafted in to replace her for these specific dates.

Contractual Obligations in Australia

Sweeney risked the anger of theater audiences by quietly exiting her role to accept the lucrative television deal. She is expected to remain in Australia for the entire duration of the show due to contractual obligations with ITV, regardless of how early she might be eliminated.

She is scheduled to perform eight more shows in Bradford at the Alhambra Theatre later this month. It currently remains unclear who will cover these upcoming dates. The former Coronation Street actress, who left her role as Cassie Plummer earlier this year, admitted to joking about getting hair extensions done.

Preceding Cast Members

Wayne Rooney, 41, and YouTuber Sharky, 30, were the first two celebrities to land in Australia on Monday ahead of the show's launch. Wayne is following in the footsteps of his wife Coleen Rooney, who finished as the runner-up in the 2024 series.

Advertisement

Sweeney previously rose to fame as Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside. Her on-screen son Tyrone Dobbs, played by Alan Halsall, participated in the jungle in 2024. The fourth celebrity to arrive, Joanna Page, stated she wishes her character Nessa was with her to experience the journey.