Leigh Francis enters I'm A Celebrity as the final latecomer with a secret mission, while former winner Scarlett Moffatt praises him as the real person behind his comedy characters.

Leigh Francis has been confirmed as the final latecomer to enter the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp, but his arrival will not be straightforward.

Leigh Francis joins I'm A Celebrity camp

The comedian faces a secret mission before he meets his fellow campmates. Wednesday's episode will also see model Leomie Anderson and TV presenter Ade Adepitan tackle the Caves Of Catastrophe challenge to win stars for camp. Francis is best known as the host of ITV's Celebrity Juice, which aired from 2008 until 2022. Speaking ahead of his arrival, the former Celebrity Juice host admitted he was unsure what he could bring to camp.

Also read Leigh Francis Joins I'm A Celebrity Camp With Keith Lemon Mission

He also said his wife had encouraged him to take on new challenges after he turned 50. After I turned 50, my wife kept saying I had to be more open to things, as I tended to project the word No, he explained. She told me to do things I would not normally do, and people also kept telling me I should do the jungle.

The comedian added that he was looking forward to the show's trials but was not concerned about winning, admitting he is not very competitive. AJ Odudu, who was previously eliminated before reaching camp during this year's launch episode after losing a trial to soap star Claire Sweeney, is expected to play a role in Francis's arrival.

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As she left the head-to-head trial in a jeep, presenters told her that all was not as it seemed and that her time on the show was not quite over. It remains to be seen how AJ will be involved in Francis's arrival and whether the pair will have to work together to complete his mission. Former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt, who won the show 10 years ago, has backed Francis to do well.

Scarlett Moffatt backs Leigh Francis

She said she was lucky to attend parties with him and described him as the loveliest man. She said, He is so interesting, he loves all of the sci-fi, weird and wonderful stuff, and he makes all of his papier-mache puppets. I hope we get that side of him as well because he is really quirky and interesting. Moffatt added that Francis has a million stories and recalled him telling her about how he met his wife.

They have been together since they were teens and were sleeping on a mate's floor in London. She said he really made himself, used to create sketch videos and send them to channels, and that his story of getting into telly is different from most. She also noted it is an unexpected move for Leigh, who has hidden behind the characters he has played.

Scarlett was a regular fixture on Celebrity Juice and is excited for the public to meet the real him for the first time. She also tipped Chloe Burrows as her dark horse of the series after being locked together in a pitch-black bunker for eight days for a Channel 4 show. She said, I have lived with her for a week and she is so funny. I have said to her, if you are going in just please be yourself.

Do not get inferior, just be you because she is so unapologetically herself. Moffatt said it can be intimidating in the jungle, especially with people like Wayne Rooney, who is a megastar worldwide, and it is easy to fall into the trap of not saying anything. But she said you have to push egos out of the way and remember you are all just living together and having this really weird experience.

Scarlett Moffatt reflects on post-win career

She added that Chloe could be one to watch and deserves the trajectory the show allows, noting she is already doing well with brand deals. Scarlett returned for the South Africa spin-off 10 years after winning I'm A Celebrity. Looking back, she said she honestly thought she would just go back to normal life after her win, which came days after the line-up was first leaked.

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Instead, she became an inescapable fixture of television, largely thanks to Ant and Dec, who took her under their wing and made sure she was front and centre of Saturday Night Takeaway. She has rarely been off screens since and boasts 2.5 million followers on social media.

Next year she is publishing her first children's book, and this Christmas she has teamed up with Simply Be to launch their new Christmas edit, packed with outfits for whatever the plan is on December 25. She said, I have been battling with my body for so long but now I am at the ripe old age of 36, I have realised that actually everybody's body deserves to feel fabulous.

Simply Be has been on my vision board for ages, and I was so lucky that this year I got to do a summer edit with them because honestly, I kept tagging them all the time on social media. She added, Christmas is my most favourite time of the year.

I realised I used to love a little black dress and a little black outfit for going out, but I think I just was always wearing black all the time, and I realised that actually it is a good dopamine hit having colour. Whatever you do, and whether you are taking the kids to see Santa or you are hosting in the house, I have tried to make something for everyone.

There is lovely stuff for going out-out, but a lot of it you can feel glam at home. Also, I cannot stress enough, everything is elasticated. I am not willing to compromise on how many sausage rolls I am eating because I am being imprinted in my jeans, everything needs to have stretch. I'm a Celebrity...

Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 continues on Wednesday, November 18 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.