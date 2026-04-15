I'm A Celebrity Eating Trial Goes Into Overtime After Gruesome Tie-Break

The Bushtucker Trial Beastly Braa on I'm A Celebrity saw former footballer Jimmy Bullard and his ex-manager Harry Redknapp compete in a record-breaking eating challenge that went into extra time. Both contestants bravely tackled disgusting dishes including wild boar penis and pig's anus, leading to a tie-break involving fermented fish and stinky tofu. Bullard eventually won the challenge for his team, securing a safari trip, while Redknapp faced the difficult task of eliminating a campmate.

The highly anticipated I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial , Beastly Braa, delivered an unforgettable spectacle on Wednesday night, pushing the boundaries of endurance and viewer tolerance as it entered overtime due to a dramatic tie-break. The challenge saw a unique confrontation between King Rhino Jimmy Bullard , 37, and his former football manager, King Lion Harry Redknapp , 79.

Their mission was to consume five profoundly unappetizing dishes, with the ultimate prize being a dream safari trip and a lavish bush banquet for their respective teams. The menu for this gruesome gastronomic gauntlet included items designed to test the mettle of even the most seasoned adventurers: wild boar penis, lamb brain accompanied by fermented tofu, kudo intestines intertwined with worms, and the distinctly unappealing pig's anus. Viewers expressed their shock and disbelief across social media platforms, with comments like 'This eating challenge looks absolutely awful,' 'Why are the portions so big? They won't sit good inside,' and 'The portion sizes in these challenges are mental,' highlighting the sheer scale and audacity of the culinary ordeal. Many noted the elevated intensity, observing that 'They've really stepped up the eating trials.' Before the trial commenced, a moment of unexpected sentimentality arose as Harry Redknapp reminisced about his early managerial days, recalling his pivotal role in signing Jimmy Bullard when the footballer was a mere 'kid.' Redknapp had brought Bullard to West Ham United for a modest £30,000 in 1999. However, Bullard's time at West Ham was short-lived, failing to secure a regular first-team spot before he moved to Peterborough United in 2001. The trial reached a nail-biting climax as both Harry and Jimmy managed to conquer all five challenging courses, resulting in a tie. The decider involved downing a potent concoction of fermented fish and stinky tofu. Jimmy Bullard emerged victorious in this final hurdle, demonstrating superior speed in consumption and thus securing the coveted safari trip for his team. Meanwhile, Harry Redknapp was tasked by hosts Ant and Dec with a more somber duty: to be the one to select a campmate from his team to face elimination. The identity of the departing contestant remains a cliffhanger, to be revealed in Thursday's episode. The enduring appeal of I'm A Celebrity continues as it promises more drama and intrigue, with the show airing on Thursday at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The accompanying information also provided brief profiles of several past and present campmates, including Gemma Collins, Ashley Roberts, Sir Mo Farah, David Haye, Scarlett Moffatt, and Seann Walsh, underscoring the program's rich history of memorable personalities





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