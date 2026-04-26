I'm A Celebrity Fans Praise Gemma Collins and Sinitta for Graceful Exit Amid Chaotic Final

Fans of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! have lauded Gemma Collins and Sinitta for their dignified departure during the show's tumultuous live final. The pair stepped away from a heated argument involving Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas, with viewers commending their handling of the tense situation. The episode was marked by ongoing feuds and dramatic confrontations among the cast members.

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! fans have commended former rivals Gemma Collins and Sinitta for their composed exit during the chaotic live final, which aired on Friday.

The TOWIE star, aged 45, and the 80s singer, aged 62, chose to step away from the escalating argument as Jimmy Bullard accused eventual winner Adam Thomas of being 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating' during a heated exchange that occurred in the pre-recorded show last year. As hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attempted to mediate the dispute, Sinitta abruptly left her seat, followed by Gemma, signaling their disapproval of the confrontation.

The Toy Boy hitmaker appeared to support Bullard, stating to the audience, 'Guys, you weren't there, I was there, and it was aggressive and abusive—we were shaking.

' Viewers took to social media to praise the duo for handling the situation with dignity, with many expressing that their respect for the pair had increased. Comments included, 'Never been a Gemma Collins fan, but she has changed my opinion,' and 'For Sinitta to say something negative about someone says it all.

' The feud between Gemma and Sinitta had been a recurring theme throughout their time in the jungle last year and during the show's transmission. Reports suggest that Gemma accused Sinitta of being a 'rat' in the I'm A Celebrity All Stars' WhatsApp group, alleging that she leaked stories about her. Their rivalry reportedly began in camp when Sinitta remarked that she had thought Gemma taking on the role of Mama Morton in the musical Chicago was a 'joke.

' An insider told The Sun, 'There’s still no love lost between the women. Gemma hasn’t spoken publicly about the feud and kept her silence—but following every single cast member online bar Sinitta is a clear statement from the GC. It’s got everybody talking.

' The final episode of this year's All Stars series was marked by intense drama, including bullying allegations and heated disputes among the cast members, particularly involving Adam, Jimmy, and David Haye. During the finale, Ant and Dec gave Jimmy the opportunity to address the allegations that Adam had called him the 'C-word' in an explosive clash that led to Jimmy's early departure from the show last year.

Jimmy admitted that he had to leave for personal reasons and that if he didn't say 'I'm A Celebrity' in the challenge, he would not have received his full pay.

'Listen, Adam and all of you can be upset with me, and I absolutely threw him under the bus—I get it, and I'll wear that,' Jimmy said. 'But what I don’t stand for is someone being abusive, aggressive, and intimidating—I don’t stand for that. ' Jimmy also criticized the show's editing, stating, 'You were there, and you didn’t show any of that. You didn’t show any of the C-bombs—it’s a liberty.

' Ant responded, 'The reason we didn’t air the C-bomb is because that is unbroadcastable. I was there, and I didn’t think it was intimidating. I was there, Jim.

' Adam, during his turn to speak, took full responsibility for his actions and acknowledged that emotions were high during the confrontation. 'I have nothing but love for Jimmy in that moment. I have apologized to Jimmy on numerous occasions, and I do take everything that he is saying into account. The only thing I can do is apologize,' he said.

'That is not how I want to show myself, and I have never shown myself like that before or after that. I do apologize, Jimmy.

' David Haye interjected, saying, 'Funny way of showing it,' before Ant and Dec sternly told him to stop interrupting. David continued, 'I like to say how I see it. I like to keep it real, and what I have seen is a lot of editing to make this poor guy the victim so the people will support him.

' The final episode concluded with a tearful Adam Thomas being crowned I'm A Celebrity South Africa's Jungle Legend, following a dramatic and tense finale





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