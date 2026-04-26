I'm a Celebrity Feud: Viewers Debate Jimmy Bullard's Claims After Pre-Trial Clip Surfaces

Fans of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! are revisiting the heated clash between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas after a pre-trial clip contradicts Jimmy's explanation for his actions. The incident, which led to Jimmy's early departure from the show, has sparked renewed debate about who was at fault.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers have reignited a heated debate over the clash between Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas during the show's South African filming last year.

The controversy stems from a Bushtucker Trial where Jimmy refused to participate, putting Adam at risk of elimination since they were partnered. The incident escalated into a war of words, with Adam accusing Jimmy of sabotage, while Jimmy defended himself by claiming Adam used aggressive language, including the C-word, and was intimidating.

During the live finale, Jimmy attempted to clarify his actions, stating that he initially chose Adam as a partner under the impression they were competing for stars, not elimination. He also revealed that his contract stipulated he would only receive partial payment if he quit during the trial, which he believed was the case.

However, viewers have since pointed to a pre-trial clip where host Declan Donnelly explicitly stated that pairs would determine their fate based on trial performance, contradicting Jimmy's claims. Fans took to Reddit to express their skepticism, with one user writing, 'Surely this just proves everything Jimmy said to be a lie!

' Another added, 'He even smirked while refusing to do the trial after letting Adam get in with the ants waiting for him. ' The tension spilled over into the finale, where hosts Ant and Dec struggled to mediate the dispute. Gemma Collins and Sinitta stormed off stage in protest, with Sinitta insisting the situation was 'aggressive and abusive.

' Jimmy remained defiant, demanding that the unedited footage be shown to prove his claims. The clash was part of a broader pattern of conflict in the jungle, including accusations of bullying against David Haye for criticizing Adam's performance in another trial. As the finale concluded, Ant and Dec urged the feuding parties to 'agree to disagree,' leaving viewers divided over who was at fault in the explosive confrontation





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