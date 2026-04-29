I'm A Celebrity Final Sparks Over 1,000 Complaints Amid On-Air Feuds and Exploitation Claims

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! finale was plagued by controversy, drawing over 1,000 complaints to Ofcom due to heated arguments between contestants, accusations of bullying, and claims of exploitation by the show's winner, Adam Thomas.

The popular reality television show ' I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

' faced significant backlash from viewers, resulting in over 1,000 complaints to the broadcasting regulator Ofcom following its live final episode last Friday. The complaints stemmed from a series of heated arguments that unfolded on air, particularly a contentious exchange between former footballer Jimmy Bullard and actor Adam Thomas. Bullard accused Thomas of being 'abusive, aggressive and intimidating' during a pre-recorded segment from the previous year, alleging that the show's editing selectively omitted crucial clips.

The hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, attempted to mediate the situation, allowing Bullard to present his perspective after Thomas allegedly used offensive language. However, the discussion quickly escalated, with former boxer David Haye also becoming involved, ultimately leading Ant and Dec to intervene and halt the confrontation. This wasn't an isolated incident of viewer discontent.

Ofcom had already received 171 complaints regarding an earlier episode featuring a disagreement between Haye and Thomas, where Haye criticized Thomas for withdrawing from a trial due to health concerns, labeling him 'useless'. Ant and Dec themselves admitted to feeling 'uncomfortable' watching the scene. The recent final episode was further marred by dramatic moments, including singer Sinitta walking off set and Scarlett Moffatt breaking down in tears.

Adam Thomas, who was ultimately crowned King of the Jungle, has since expressed feeling 'exploited' by ITV during the show's finale, which took place at London's Hammersmith Apollo. His experience in the Kruger National Park camp was overshadowed by the ongoing feud with Bullard and accusations of bullying directed at Haye. Thomas elaborated on his feelings in a recent episode of the 'Thomas Bros' podcast with his brothers, Ryan and Scott.

He suggested that the show capitalized on the conflicts for entertainment value, contrasting his genuine experience with what he perceived as a purely performative approach from some of his campmates, particularly David Haye. He described Haye's post-show voice note congratulating him on his win as a final straw, leading Thomas to sever ties. He felt the live show was a blatant exploitation of the drama and left him feeling emotionally vulnerable, especially given his history with mental health struggles.

Thomas specifically labeled Haye's actions as 'bullying' and stated that Haye had 'got inside his head', leaving him in a distressed state. The situation highlights the potential for intense emotional dynamics and the ethical considerations surrounding the portrayal of conflict in reality television





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