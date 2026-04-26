I’m A Celebrity Finale Descends into Chaos: Accusations of Manipulation and On-Air Conflict

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale was marred by explosive accusations of unfair editing, on-set aggression, and heated arguments between contestants and hosts, raising questions about the show’s production and ethical practices.

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale descended into chaos on Friday night, with accusations of unfair editing, on-set aggression, and heated arguments erupting both on and off-air.

Former footballer Jimmy Bullard publicly confronted winner Adam Thomas, alleging intimidating behavior and the use of offensive language that he claims was deliberately omitted from the broadcast. This sparked a defense from host Ant McPartlin, which further enraged Bullard. The situation escalated with boxer David Haye joining the fray, accusing ITV producers of manipulating the edit to portray Thomas as a ‘victim’ to garner public support. Behind the scenes, the atmosphere was reportedly even more turbulent.

Sources present at the Versa Studios in Acton revealed that Ant McPartlin described the evening as a ‘s***show,’ with significant conflict occurring during ad breaks. Declan Donnelly engaged in a heated argument with Bullard, requiring security intervention, while Ant briefly left the set. Haye was also observed attempting to provoke a reaction from Thomas, as the audience chanted ‘bully’ at him. Adding to the drama, Sinitta and Gemma Collins were involved in a separate argument and left the stage.

Notably, Adam Thomas departed with his family immediately after the live broadcast and did not participate in the post-show spin-off. The controversy follows a pre-broadcast joke from Dec Donnelly about needing ‘red cards’ for the final, hinting at potential issues. Previous clashes between Bullard and Thomas during filming, including a dispute over a failed Bushtucker Trial, were largely unseen in the aired episodes, fueling Bullard’s frustration.

Bullard is reportedly furious with ITV’s perceived bias towards Thomas, and attempted to confront Ant McPartlin again after filming concluded, again requiring security intervention. Viewers have also expressed confusion over Ant’s strong defense of Thomas, given the allegations of abusive language. The situation has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, as Adam Thomas’s agent, Madison Lygo, is the daughter of ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo. This connection has led to speculation about preferential treatment.

The fallout from the finale has left a bitter taste, overshadowing Thomas’s victory and raising serious concerns about the show’s production and editing practices. The incident highlights the potential for manufactured drama and the complexities of representing reality on television, leaving many questioning the authenticity of the show’s portrayal of events. The entire situation has sparked a wider conversation about the responsibilities of broadcasters and the ethical considerations involved in reality television production





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas Jimmy Bullard David Haye ITV Reality TV Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm A Celebrity Finale Erupts in Chaos as David Haye Confronts Adam ThomasThe I'm A Celebrity... South Africa finale descended into a heated argument between David Haye and Adam Thomas, with accusations of 'bullying' and questioning the legitimacy of Adam's win. Ant and Dec also addressed Haye's controversial comments about women.

Read more »

I'm a Celeb South Africa Finale Descends into Chaos as Campmates Walk Off SetThe I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! South Africa finale was marred by conflict between contestants Jimmy Bullard and David Haye, leading to a heated exchange with Adam Thomas and ultimately, Sinitta and Gemma Collins walking off set. Adam Thomas was crowned king of the jungle amidst the drama.

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity Finale Descends into Chaos as Gemma Collins Condemns Bullard and HayeGemma Collins and Sinitta stormed off the I'm A Celebrity All Stars finale set following a heated dispute between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard, leading to accusations of bullying and aggressive behavior. Collins has publicly criticized Bullard and David Haye, while Adam Thomas has begun therapy to cope with the aftermath.

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity Finale Descends into Chaos as Editing Accusations FlyThe I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! finale was overshadowed by accusations of biased editing and heated confrontations between contestants, with Jimmy Bullard and David Haye claiming ITV manipulated footage to favor winner Adam Thomas.

Read more »

Ant McPartlin Reportedly Storms Off Set Amidst Chaos at I’m A Celebrity FinalReports suggest Ant McPartlin became frustrated with on-set tension and unruly behaviour during the I’m A Celebrity South Africa finale, leading him to briefly leave the set. The final, which saw Adam Thomas crowned Ultimate Legend, was marred by arguments between campmates Jimmy Bullard and David Haye, and witnessed emotional reactions from Scarlett Moffatt and Gemma Collins.

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity Finale Descends into Chaos: Jimmy Bullard and David Haye 'Kicked Out' After Explosive RowJimmy Bullard and David Haye were allegedly removed from the I'm A Celebrity final following a heated argument with Adam Thomas, sparking accusations of abusive behavior and concerns over show editing.

Read more »