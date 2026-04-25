I'm A Celebrity Finale Descends into Chaos as Gemma Collins Condemns Bullard and Haye

Gemma Collins and Sinitta stormed off the I'm A Celebrity All Stars finale set following a heated dispute between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard, leading to accusations of bullying and aggressive behavior. Collins has publicly criticized Bullard and David Haye, while Adam Thomas has begun therapy to cope with the aftermath.

The finale of I'm A Celebrity All Stars was marred by significant controversy and conflict, culminating in Gemma Collins and Sinitta walking off set. The dispute centers around a heated exchange between Adam Thomas , the eventual winner, and Jimmy Bullard , during which allegations of abusive language were made.

Adam is accused of using a highly offensive slur towards Jimmy, sparking a wider debate about aggressive and intimidating behavior within the camp. Jimmy subsequently questioned the conduct of other campmates, leading to the dramatic exits. Gemma Collins has publicly condemned Jimmy Bullard and David Haye, stating they should be 'disgusted with themselves' and accusing them of contributing to a bullying atmosphere.

She and her stepson, Tristan, have voiced strong support for Adam, emphasizing the importance of standing up against bullying. The situation escalated when Jimmy Bullard confronted Adam about his behavior, seeking opinions from other campmates on whether Adam's actions were 'aggressive and abusive'. This prompted Gemma and Sinitta to leave the set, expressing their belief that Adam's conduct was unacceptable.

Jimmy defended his actions, stating he wouldn't compromise on witnessing abusive behavior, but also acknowledged potentially throwing Adam 'under the bus'. He further criticized the show's editing, claiming it omitted context and portrayed him negatively. Ant and Dec were brought into the discussion, with Jimmy accusing the production of censoring crucial footage, specifically the use of offensive language. Adam, for his part, apologized for his actions, acknowledging his emotions ran high and expressing regret for his behavior.

He emphasized his respect for Jimmy and his willingness to take responsibility. Further complicating the matter, David Haye weighed in, suggesting the editing favored Adam and presented him as a victim. He claimed much of the banter and conflict was cut from Adam's side, and that the truth hadn't been fully revealed.

Adam Thomas has since revealed he is undergoing therapy to cope with the emotional fallout from the experience, describing the conflict with David Haye as deeply unsettling and feeling like a form of 'mind f***ing'. He expressed regret for not defending himself more assertively during the show. The entire incident has sparked a wider conversation about the dynamics within reality television, the impact of editing, and the importance of addressing bullying and aggressive behavior.

The finale, while crowning Adam as the winner, was overshadowed by the intense drama and lingering tensions between the cast members, leaving a sour taste for some viewers and participants





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas Jimmy Bullard Gemma Collins David Haye Bullying Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gemma Collins backs I'm A Celebrity co-star Adam Thomas after explosive feudGemma Collins has spoken out in support of her I'm A Celebrity South Africa best friend Adam Thomas, after he shared an emotional post about his struggles in the camp.

Read more »

Jimmy Bullard Set to Confront Adam Thomas at I'm A Celebrity FinalFormer footballer Jimmy Bullard is expected to address a dispute with Adam Thomas during the live final of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, while Beverley Callard will miss the event due to health reasons following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Read more »

Dec Donnelly Weighs In on Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard Feud on I'm a CelebrityI'm a Celebrity host Declan Donnelly has shared his thoughts on the heated clash between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard during a Bushtucker trial, acknowledging both sides of the conflict. The incident has caused tension in camp and raised questions about their participation in the final.

Read more »

Adam Thomas' wife speaks out on I'm A Celebrity 'impact' after Jimmy Bullard dramaShe's shared what impact taking part in I'm A Celebrity... South Africa has had on him after run-ins with both David Haye and Jimmy Bullard

Read more »

Ant McPartlin Faces Jimmy Bullard After Explosive I'm A Celebrity FinaleA chaotic I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale culminated in a heated on-air argument between Jimmy Bullard and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, followed by an awkward encounter outside the studio. The dispute centers around accusations of selective editing and claims of abusive behavior.

Read more »

Gemma Collins and Sinitta storm off stage as Adam Thomas wins I'm a Celebrity finalActor Adam Thomas was crowned the winner of I'm a Celebrity South Africa in chaotic scenes

Read more »