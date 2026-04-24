I'm A Celebrity Finale Erupts in Chaos as David Haye Confronts Adam Thomas

The I'm A Celebrity... South Africa finale descended into a heated argument between David Haye and Adam Thomas, with accusations of 'bullying' and questioning the legitimacy of Adam's win. Ant and Dec also addressed Haye's controversial comments about women.

The I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa finale was marked by significant drama, primarily stemming from a heated exchange between David Haye and Adam Thomas . The confrontation occurred after Adam was announced as the winner, with David questioning the validity of his victory given a previous incident where Adam used a derogatory term towards Jimmy Bullard.

David repeatedly pressed Adam on whether Jimmy felt he deserved to win, suggesting that the incident had been downplayed in the edited footage. Adam defended himself, accusing David of attempting to undermine his win and demanding he allow the finalists to speak. The situation escalated, requiring Gemma Collins to physically intervene to separate the two. This clash followed a pre-existing tension between the two, which had been brewing since their time in the jungle.

David had previously accused Adam of 'playing the victim' during a This Morning interview, claiming Adam exaggerated his struggles with psoriatic arthritis to avoid trials. He suggested Adam's condition conveniently flared up when trials were approaching, labeling him a 'professional victim.

' Adam, who suffers from an autoimmune condition, had previously struggled with fatigue and dehydration during the show. The dispute highlights a fundamental disagreement in their perceptions of events and Adam's handling of his health challenges. David maintained that he and Adam were on good terms after the show, but his comments clearly indicate lingering resentment. Beyond the Haye-Thomas conflict, Ant and Dec also addressed David Haye's controversial comments about women made during the series.

They jokingly referenced his 'terrifying theories' alongside Gemma Collins' snoring as the most challenging aspects of the camp. Earlier in the series, David had sparked outrage with a remark about his girlfriend, stating she was 'lovely' but had 'the personality of a proper ugly bird,' implying that women lacking physical attractiveness must compensate with personality. This comment drew criticism from viewers who labeled him a 'misogynist' and 'pathetic.

' The finale served as a culmination of the various controversies surrounding David Haye's behavior throughout the season, solidifying his role as a central figure in the show's drama. The incident has sparked debate about acceptable behavior and the portrayal of relationships on reality television





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