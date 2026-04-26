I’m A Celebrity Finale Erupts in Chaos as Jimmy Bullard Accuses Winner Adam Thomas of Intimidation and Abuse

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale was marred by explosive accusations and backstage arguments, as Jimmy Bullard publicly challenged Adam Thomas’s behavior and questioned the show’s editing. The incident has sparked controversy and raised concerns about potential manipulation and bias.

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale descended into chaos on Friday night as contestant Jimmy Bullard publicly accused winner Adam Thomas of intimidating behavior and using abusive language during their time in the jungle.

Bullard claimed ITV deliberately edited out these incidents to portray Thomas in a more favorable light, a claim supported by fellow contestant David Haye who accused producers of manipulating scenes to garner public support for Thomas. The on-air confrontation escalated when host Ant McPartlin attempted to defend Thomas, further fueling Bullard’s anger. Behind the scenes, the situation was reportedly even more tumultuous.

Sources from the audience at Versa Studios in Acton revealed that Ant McPartlin described the evening as a ‘s***show’ and that heated arguments continued during ad breaks. Declan Donnelly engaged in a ‘full-on argument’ with Bullard, requiring security intervention, while Ant McPartlin briefly left the set.

Further adding to the drama, David Haye was observed attempting to provoke a reaction from Adam Thomas, and Gemma Collins and Sinitta were involved in a separate altercation that led them to leave the stage. Even after being crowned King of the Jungle, Adam Thomas departed with his family and did not participate in the post-show interviews. The controversy surrounding the finale isn’t entirely surprising, given prior tensions between Bullard and Thomas.

A previous clash during filming, stemming from a failed Bushtucker Trial, was only partially aired. Bullard expressed his frustration with the editing, stating that the show failed to showcase Thomas’s abusive language. Sources indicate Bullard is ‘furious’ with ITV’s perceived bias towards Thomas.

Viewers have also questioned Ant McPartlin’s strong defense of Thomas, leading to speculation about potential conflicts of interest, particularly given that Thomas’s agent, Madison Lygo, is the daughter of ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo. The incident raises concerns about the integrity of the show’s editing and the potential for behind-the-scenes influence on the outcome.

The fallout from the finale continues to unfold, leaving a bitter taste for many viewers and raising questions about the future of the All Stars format





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I’M A Celebrity Adam Thomas Jimmy Bullard Ant Mcpartlin Declan Donnelly ITV Controversy Reality TV

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