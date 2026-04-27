I'm A Celebrity Finale Erupts in Chaos: Sinitta Defends Co-Stars, Adam Thomas Accused of Aggression

The 'I'm A Celebrity... South Africa' finale was marred by explosive arguments and walk-offs as cast members clashed over accusations of bullying and aggressive behavior. Sinitta defends David Haye and Jimmy Bullard, while Gemma Collins brands their actions 'disgusting'.

The recent finale of ' I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa' descended into chaos following Adam Thomas 's victory, sparking a wave of controversy and accusations among the cast.

The live broadcast saw heated exchanges between Adam, David Haye, and Jimmy Bullard, culminating in Sinitta and Gemma Collins walking off stage in protest. The core of the dispute centers around allegations of aggressive and bullying behavior, with David and Jimmy claiming Adam was 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating.

' Sinitta has publicly defended her co-stars, describing Adam as 'angry and aggressive' and asserting that the full context of the interactions was not aired. She emphasized her stance against bullying, drawing from personal experiences, while also acknowledging the presence of 'boisterous testosterone' and denying outright bullying occurred. Gemma Collins echoed the sentiment, branding David and Jimmy's behavior as 'disgusting' and expressing relief at their removal from the final.

Reports suggest Adam reacted to perceived provocation from David, allegedly ripping off his crown and throwing it to the ground after being told he wasn't a 'worthy winner.

' Further fueling the drama, claims have surfaced that Jimmy is considering legal action against ITV, potentially using the finale as a platform to gather evidence. The situation has been complicated by accusations of selective editing by Ant and Dec, with Jimmy claiming crucial clips were omitted. The All Stars series has been marred by ongoing tensions, with David previously accused of targeting Adam and Jimmy alleging intimidation.

The fallout continues as attendees share details of the tumultuous finale, painting a picture of a deeply fractured cast. The incident has ignited a wider debate about acceptable behavior on reality television and the responsibility of broadcasters to accurately portray events. Sinitta, an ambassador for anti-bullying, highlighted the importance of standing up for others and the impact of aggressive language. The controversy raises questions about the editing process and whether it accurately reflected the dynamics within the camp.

The situation remains fluid, with potential legal ramifications and ongoing public scrutiny of the cast's actions and ITV's handling of the situation. The incident has undoubtedly tarnished the celebratory atmosphere typically associated with the show's finale, leaving a lasting impression of discord and animosity





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I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas David Haye Jimmy Bullard Sinitta Gemma Collins Bullying Reality TV ITV

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