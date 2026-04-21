I'm A Celebrity Finale Faces Crisis As Jimmy Bullard Risks Heavy Fine Over Explosive Feud

The I'm A Celebrity finale is in jeopardy as Jimmy Bullard faces a 20 percent pay cut for refusing to appear alongside his rival, Adam Thomas, following an intense on-set argument.

The highly anticipated finale of I'm A Celebrity has been thrust into a state of total disarray as reports emerge that former professional footballer Jimmy Bullard is prepared to sacrifice a significant portion of his earnings rather than face his former campmate. Sources close to the production indicate that the 47-year-old star stands to lose 20 percent of his contracted show fee should he refuse to make an appearance at the series finale scheduled for this Friday night.

The conflict stems from an exceptionally volatile confrontation between Bullard and actor Adam Thomas, an incident so severe that it required immediate intervention from hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during the filming of the South African spin-off. Insiders claim that the animosity between the two men remains profound, with neither party currently willing to communicate, effectively creating a toxic atmosphere that has jeopardized the professional obligations of the show. This is not the first sign of trouble, as Bullard previously distanced himself from the series by skipping the official All Stars press launch last month, signaling to producers that his absence from the finale was not merely a threat, but a premeditated decision. The consequences for Bullard extend far beyond his paycheck, as industry insiders suggest that his refusal to participate could damage his reputation within the television industry, potentially branding him as an unreliable personality or a professional risk for future network collaborations. The friction reached a breaking point during a recent Bushtucker Trial, a segment teased heavily by ITV producers. During the intense footage, Adam Thomas is captured audibly screaming at Bullard, questioning his commitment and temperament while being subjected to an ordeal involving live insects. The tension escalated rapidly when Bullard, appearing detached and unmoved by the chaos around him, dismissed Thomas’s frustrations as pathetic. This dismissive attitude served only to inflame an already explosive situation. When Bullard ultimately invoked the iconic phrase, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, the trial was abruptly halted by the presenters, but the argument off-camera reportedly continued with ferocity. The production team found themselves forced to suspend the task entirely, leaving the remaining campmates to navigate the fallout of the dispute, which allegedly plays a critical role in determining the fate of other participants in the camp. For the viewers at home, this season has proven to be as much about the interpersonal warfare as it is about the physical challenges of the South African wilderness. While the drama unfolds on screen, the production remains under immense pressure to manage the fallout of such a public breakdown in relationships. Representatives for both Bullard and ITV have been approached for comment, yet the situation remains precarious as the Friday night live broadcast looms. This series of I'm A Celebrity has featured a star-studded lineup of previous fan favorites, including reality icon Gemma Collins, Olympian Sir Mo Farah, and former champion Scarlett Moffatt, all of whom have had to witness this discord firsthand. The producers are now tasked with the delicate balance of maintaining the entertainment value of the program while dealing with the logistical nightmare of a disgruntled star refusing to honor his contractual final appearance. Whether this rift will be reconciled in time for the finale remains highly unlikely according to those familiar with the situation, who maintain that Bullard is adamant about maintaining his distance. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the immense emotional pressure placed on stars in the jungle environment, where exhaustion and high stakes often lead to irreversible clashes that can derail even the most polished television productions





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jimmy Bullard Adam Thomas Im A Celebrity ITV Reality TV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Great Celebrity Bake Off finale cancelled as Channel 4 airs repeat insteadChannel 4 has decided not to air the final episode of the 2026 series featuring Scott Mills following his dismissal from the BBC

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity replacement confirmed by ITV as live finale airs this weekThe contestants on I’m A Celebrity... South Africa will be whittled down to just two famous faces for the hotly-anticipated grand finale.

Read more »

Explosive Confrontation Between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard Rocks I am A Celebrity South AfricaThe I am A Celebrity South Africa camp descends into chaos as a fierce argument between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard leaves their friendship in tatters and threatens the show's live finale.

Read more »

Footage of Jimmy Bullard's explosive bust-up with I'm A Celeb camp mate emergesIt will go down as one of the most heated moments in the show's history.

Read more »

Gemma Collins 'tipped to join Celebrity Traitors' after I'm A Celebrity exitI'm A Celebrity... South Africa star Gemma Collins could be about to swap the jungle for a castle

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity star Adam Thomas’ explosive row with Jimmy Bullard is uncomfortable to watchI’m A Celebrity…South Africa is set to descend into a bitter row during tonight’s episode, which has been teased in a new first-look clip.

Read more »