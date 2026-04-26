I'm A Celebrity Finale Plunges into Chaos as Adam Thomas is Crowned 'Jungle Legend'

The I'm A Celebrity All Stars finale was overshadowed by a fierce dispute between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard, with accusations of abusive behavior and claims of biased editing dominating the live broadcast. The incident has sparked controversy and raised questions about the show's future.

The I'm A Celebrity finale descended into unexpected chaos following Adam Thomas 's coronation as 'Jungle Legend'. The live broadcast was marred by a heated confrontation between Adam and former campmate Jimmy Bullard , fueled by accusations of abusive and aggressive behavior.

Jimmy publicly accused the show of selective editing, claiming crucial clips demonstrating Adam's alleged misconduct were omitted. The dispute stemmed from a prior incident where Adam reportedly used a highly offensive slur towards Jimmy during a trial, prompting a volatile exchange. The situation escalated as Jimmy directly questioned fellow campmates about Adam's behavior, seeking validation for his claims. This led to a visibly uncomfortable scene with Gemma Collins and Sinitta storming off stage in protest.

Ant and Dec attempted to mediate, but the tension remained palpable, with David Haye siding with Jimmy and accusing the show of manipulating footage to portray Adam as a victim. Adam, while acknowledging his emotional outburst, offered multiple apologies to Jimmy, expressing remorse for his actions and stating it was not representative of his character. He emphasized his respect for Jimmy despite the conflict.

The fallout from the finale has raised serious questions about the show's production and the handling of conflict between contestants. Jimmy admitted to feeling he had 'thrown Adam under the bus' to avoid financial penalties related to a trial, but maintained his stance against abusive behavior. David Haye further fueled the controversy by alleging extensive editing to favor Adam, while Sinitta and Gemma Collins corroborated Jimmy's account of aggressive and intimidating behavior.

The incident has sparked widespread debate among viewers and industry professionals, potentially impacting the future of the reality television series. The entire event highlighted the intense pressures and emotional volatility inherent in the I'm A Celebrity format, and the challenges of presenting a fair and accurate portrayal of events to the public. The repercussions of this dramatic finale are likely to be felt for some time, prompting a reevaluation of the show's protocols and editing practices





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas Jimmy Bullard Ant And Dec Reality TV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jimmy Bullard Set to Confront Adam Thomas at I'm A Celebrity FinalFormer footballer Jimmy Bullard is expected to address a dispute with Adam Thomas during the live final of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, while Beverley Callard will miss the event due to health reasons following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas dealt fresh blow ahead of live ITV finalAdam Thomas will be battling it out to be crowned the ultimate I'm A Celebrity legend

Read more »

Adam Thomas dealt crushing blow hours before I'm A Celebrity finalI'm A Celebrity... South Africa is set to reach its conclusion tonight, with four famous faces in the running to become a jungle legend

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity final chaos as David Haye confronts Adam Thomas live on airDavid Haye confronted Adam Thomas live on air at the I'm A Celebrity... South Africa live final, as Ant and Dec were forced to step in during the awkward exchange

Read more »

Gemma Collins and Sinitta storm off stage as Adam Thomas wins I'm a Celebrity finalActor Adam Thomas was crowned the winner of I'm a Celebrity South Africa in chaotic scenes

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity winner Adam Thomas breaks silence after chaotic live finalAdam Thomas took to Instagram on Saturday to address I'm A Celebrity... South Africa fans following his win

Read more »